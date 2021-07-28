The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a heat wave continues over the Plains states with high temperatures well into the 90s and low 100s F in many areas, severe thunderstorms will continue to fire on the northern and northeastern rim of the heat today. A complex of powerful thunderstorms with high winds is forecast to develop and race southeastward over the Great Lakes region into tonight. Winds along the path of this complex can lead to widespread power outages, property damage and crop loss. Storms in the Northeast and along the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors in the South will be heavy, gusty and perhaps locally severe. In the West, the overall coverage of storms with heavy rain will be more sparse across the deserts compared to this past weekend. Storms over the interior Northwest have the potential to ignite new wildfires. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 111 at Buffalo, SD National Low Tuesday 36 at Fraser, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather