The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Areas of drenching rain and locally gusty thunderstorms will

continue to be along a stalled frontal zone that will

stretch along the northern Gulf Coast and southern Atlantic

coast today. Some of the rain will be heavy enough to lead

to incidents of flash flooding. Gusty winds and the risk of

waterspouts will cause trouble for near-shore boating and

fishing interests. Some rain is forecast for the immediate

mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts. Otherwise,

unusually cool conditions will continue for the Midwest,

interior South and Northeast. In the West, drenching

thunderstorms may ease dry conditions but lead to flash

flooding in the Rockies and High Plains of Colorado and New

Mexico. Much of the rest of the West will be dry, but

late-day storms may spark new wildfires in the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 40 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather