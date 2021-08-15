The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 15, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Fred is expected to continue to slowly move northward in the eastern Gulf of Mexico towards the Florida Panhandle today. This will spread some rain to the nearby coasts in Florida and, eventually in Alabama. Meanwhile, a cold front will allow for thunderstorms to develop, especially in the afternoon, from Maryland and West Virginia through the Appalachians and into Louisiana and Texas. A few of these thunderstorms may bring heavier downpours, leading to isolated flash flooding and slowed travel. Farther north across the Northeast and the Great lakes, high pressure will allow for less humid and dry conditions. A few thunderstorms will fire in the Rockies, while more comfortable conditions start to filter into the Northwest. Instead, the extreme heat will shift to the Plains. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 118 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 33 at Celina, MN _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather