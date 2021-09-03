The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 3, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern half of the nation will be free of rain

today. Only spotty showers will dot New England and Gulf

coast in the wake of Ida. Most rivers in the mid-Atlantic

and southern New England are forecast to return to their

banks, but pockets of high water may remain in areas that

drain poorly. As cool, refreshing air shifts from the

Midwest to the Northeast and interior South, warmth is

expected to build in the Southwest even as locally drenching

storms dot parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah.

Storms can be locally strong from parts of the southern

Plains to the Upper Midwest. Much of the Northwest will

remain dry, as will California. Meanwhile, Larry will spin

thousands of miles east of North America over the central

Atlantic. Larry may approach Newfoundland next week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 108 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 23 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather