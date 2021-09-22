The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 22, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As the advance of some of the coolest air since the spring slows to a crawl over the Central states today and encounters tropical moisture in the East, heavy rain is forecast to unfold from the Tennessee and Ohio valleys to part of the Great Lakes region. Enough rain is likely to fall to lead to flash urban and small stream flooding. The same risk is likely to shift into the central Appalachians at night. East of the heavy rain area, sporadic showers and thunderstorms are in store for the Eastern Seaboard. Drier air will expand over the Plains to part of the Mississippi Valley. While much of the West is forecast to remain dry and sunny, a fresh batch of cool air is expected to set off clouds and some showers in western Washington and the northwestern part of Oregon. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 106 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 18 at Walden, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather