The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As rain from a strengthening nor'easter diminishes in New

England today, gusty winds are forecast to persist. The same

system has the potential to evolve into a sub-tropical or

tropical storm into the end of the week while moving out to

sea. Much of the rest of the eastern third of the nation

will be dry. However, a potent storm is expected to produce

a band of drenching rain over the central and northern

Plains with severe thunderstorms closer to the Gulf coast.

The severe thunderstorm risk includes the potential for a

few tornadoes. A pocket of chilly air will contribute to

spotty rain and high-elevation snow showers from Colorado to

Montana and Idaho. While much of the Southwest remains dry

with gusty winds over the southern Rockies and High Plains,

some rain will return to part of the coastal Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 102 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday 16 at Mammoth Lakes, CA

