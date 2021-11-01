The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 1, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

It will be a chilly and breezy day across the Northeast

today as a cold front sweeps through the region. There will

also likely be a few lake-effect rain showers east of Lakes

Erie and Ontario. Some showers will begin to move in, some

of which could mix with snow across northern Michigan. The

Southeast will be dry with plenty of sunshine as high

pressure is in control. The only exception will be across

South Florida, where a few rain showers might move through.

A few showers will travel across the central Plains as well.

There will also be a few snow showers across Nebraska. A

large storm will begin to move into the West Coast. The

storm will bring rain, some heavy from Central California to

the Northwest. Unfortunately, the drought-stricken Southwest

will miss out on the rain.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Sunday 2 at Cut Bank, MT

