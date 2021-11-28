The Nation's Weather for Sunday, November 28, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Brisk winds will continue to spread throughout the Northeast

today. An area of low pressure will traverse across Lakes

Erie and Ontario toward the East Coast, bringing periods of

accumulating snow to the region. In much of the Southeast,

dry conditions will persist. A shower or two is expected

across eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and Alabama.

Farther north, a separate feature will bring a few snow

showers to North Dakota and far northwestern Minnesota.

Across the Southwest, generally dry weather and abundant

sunshine is expected. In the Northwest, a storm will spread

farther inland and bring drenching downpours to the region.

Strong winds will filter throughout the Rocky Mountains in

western Montana. Damaging gusts upwards of 80 mph will be

possible.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 86 at San Bernardino, CA

National Low Saturday 2 at Wolcott, CO

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather