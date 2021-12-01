The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 1, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a southward dip in the jet stream persists, much colder-than-average air will remain over the Northeastern states today. The jet stream setup will allow yet another Alberta clipper storm to roll southeastward across the Upper Midwest with areas of snow. Slightly milder air, compared to past clipper storms, will allow more areas of mixed precipitation and plain rain this time. As cool conditions hold in the Southeast, much of the rest of the nation is forecast to be unseasonably warm for early December with temperature departures of 10-20 degrees above normal. Gusty winds will raise the wildfire risk in Southern California as high winds may lead to power outages and damage in Montana. More rain is expected to soak coastal areas of Washington with the risk of flooding and mudslides. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 91 at Palm Springs, CA National Low Tuesday 6 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather