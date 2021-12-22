The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 22, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The storm that brought drenching rain to the Southeast and locally severe thunderstorms to Florida Tuesday will spread rain, ice and snow to New England today. A storm from the Midwest will spread spotty snow across northern and western New York state. As cold air sags into the Midwest and interior Northeast, warmth will build over the High Plains and much of the Rockies. By the end of the week, record highs may be broken in some areas. In the West, a series of storms will continue to roll in from the Pacific Ocean. Rain will fall along much of the coast from Northern California to Washington. Locally heavy snow will fall on the Cascades and northern Sierra with spotty snow over the Intermountain West. Rain and snow are forecast to ramp up and spread southward into Southern California by Friday. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 82 at Vero Beach, FL National Low Tuesday -15 at Rolla, ND _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather