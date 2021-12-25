The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 25, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Periods of snow are expected to move across the Dakotas and

Minnesota today. Farther east, a storm will traverse across

the Northeastern states bringing dampening rain to the

mid-Atlantic region and a wintry mixture to portions of New

England. Much of the Southeastern and South Central states

will be largely dry with record-breaking warmth in the

southern Plains. A stormy pattern will persist across the

Western states as multiple features impact the region.

Rainfall is expected to push into coastal locations across

California and Oregon. Into the higher elevations, rounds of

mountain snow will shift across the Cascades and Rocky

Mountains. Snow can even reach the low elevations of the

Interstate 5 corridor late in the day. Holiday travelers may

face weather delays across the Northwest as a result.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 91 at Wichita Falls, TX

National Low Friday -21 at Estcourt Station, ME

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather