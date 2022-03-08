The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Chillier, more seasonable air for early March will return to the Northeast and much of the Southeast today. Snow showers will persist over the interior Northeast as rain lingers along the southern Atlantic coast. The moisture in the Southeast will help to ease drought and wildfire concerns. Meanwhile, a new storm is forecast to gather rain in parts of Texas and Louisiana. This same storm will head to the central Appalachians and Northeast at midweek, where it will encounter colder air and produce wet snow or a mix of rain and west snow. Farther west, a surge of Arctic air will cause snow to spread from parts of Montana and Idaho to parts of Wyoming and South Dakota. Much of the Southwest will remain dry as some rain and mountain snow showers linger over the Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 91 at Plant City, FL National Low Monday -18 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather