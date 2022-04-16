The Nation's Weather for Saturday, April 16, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a cold front pushes through the Northeast today, showers

and spotty thunderstorms are in store along the coast as

rain showers change to snow showers over the mountains. Dry

and chilly conditions will dominate the North Central

states, except for spotty snow showers over the northern

Great Lakes. Snow is forecast to spread over the western

part of North Dakota tonight and farther east on Easter

Sunday. In the area from central Texas and Oklahoma to the

Carolinas and Georgia, showers and thunderstorms can be

locally heavy and gusty with isolated flash flooding. The

unsettled pattern may persist through the holiday weekend.

In the West, a storm will spread rain and mountain snow from

the Oregon and Northern California coasts to western

Montana, Wyoming and northern Utah.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 98 at Vernon, TX

National Low Friday -6 at Big Trails, WY

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather