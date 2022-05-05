The Nation's Weather for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As an area of high pressure slides from the Great Lakes,

much of the Upper Midwest and Northeast are likely to have

the most pleasant weather of the entire week with sunshine

and seasonable temperatures today. Meanwhile, a potent storm

will push eastward across the middle of the nation. Soaking

rain is forecast to spread from Nebraska and Kansas to Iowa

and much of Illinois. Severe thunderstorms, some with very

large hail, high winds, tornadoes and flash flooding, will

extend farther to the south into northeastern Texas,

northern Louisiana and northern Mississippi. Dry air and

ongoing drought will keep the wildfire risk elevated over

the Southwest. A new storm is expected to push inland over

the Northwest with clouds and areas of rain.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 100 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 11 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather