The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Storms will set up in a few different areas today, including the Southeast, the Central states and the Northwest. The Central states have the largest chance for severe weather with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes expected in eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Flooding will be a concern with storms from Kansas through Texas as well. Then in the Southeast, Alabama through North Carolina could have flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas due to drenching thunderstorms. Severe weather will not be a big threat in the Northwest, but there could be some thunder in western Washington and northern Idaho. There will be an elevated fire threat in Arizona and New Mexico. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 103 at Death Valley, CA National Low Sunday 15 at Climax, CO _____