The Nation's Weather for Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Locally heavy rain in southeastern New England can impact the morning commute with flooded streets and sidewalks today. By the afternoon hours, the heaviest of the rain should be confined to eastern Maine. Farther to the west, late-afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing downpours, large hail, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado will develop in Nebraska and northern Kansas. These storms will move southward through the rest of Kansas and into northern and central Oklahoma overnight with the main threats by then being flash flooding and damaging winds. Elsewhere, a spotty thunderstorm or two can rumble in eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and northern Louisiana. Elsewhere, unseasonable heat will continue to bake much of Texas. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 116 at Death Valley, CA National Low Wednesday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA _____