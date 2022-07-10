The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 10, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms across the Southeast can produce

flash flooding and gusty winds today. Spotty storms will

also impact portions of Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas,

during the afternoon and evening. A stray shower or

thunderstorm is also possible in New Mexico, Arizona and

Colorado, as moisture continues to funnel into the region.

Severe thunderstorms, capable of producing flash flooding,

damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes, will

impact much of Minnesota, especially in the afternoon and

evening. The Northwest is expected to dry out with mostly

sunny skies and pleasant conditions. The mid-Atlantic and

Northeast will remain mild, with dry air expanding over the

region.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 32 at Bodie State Park, CA

