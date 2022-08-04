The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a front drifts southeastward and begins to stall, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to fire and repeat from parts of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri to western and northern New York state today. Flash flooding is a concern for saturated areas of the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys. Farther north and east, the rain will be beneficial due to drought conditions. Mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms will dot the Southeast with a few incidents of flash flooding. Similarly, isolated mainly late-day storms are in store for the interior Southwest. The Northeast can expect a very hot day, ahead of the storms, while cooler and less humid air pushes across the central and western Great Lakes. The southern Plains will remain very hot as seasonable air expands in the Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 116 at Death Valley, CA National Low Wednesday 38 at Stanley, ID _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather