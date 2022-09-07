The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Drenching showers and thunderstorms will continue to erupt

along a very slow-moving front extending from the Texas

coast to the North Carolina and Virginia capes today. Some

of the rain along this frontal zone can lead to localized

urban and small stream flooding. Farther north, a zone of

low clouds will lead to occasional rain and drizzle from the

central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and southern New

England coasts. Dry air will slowly expand from northern New

England to the Great Lakes. Farther west, a major heat wave

will continue over much of the Western states. Some all-time

September high temperature records may continue to be set.

The heat is forecast to expand to the Plains. Meanwhile,

Earl and Danielle will spin in the Atlantic as Kay spins in

the eastern Pacific near the coast of Mexico.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 125 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 30 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather