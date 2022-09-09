The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 9, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms with drenching downpours are expected to raise

the flood risk in southern Alabama, southern Georgia, far

southern South Carolina and northern Florida today. By the

afternoon, spotty thunderstorms may make it as far north as

south-central Kentucky. However, flooding is less likely

away from the coast. Hurricane Earl will be well out to sea,

but rough surf and rip currents are possible from the Jersey

Shore to South Carolina. Meanwhile, Kay will move north

toward Southern California. Although the storm will begin to

move westward away from the shore, winds will increase. Rain

will pick up in intensity overnight and could result in

flooding. Overall, however, the rain will be beneficial.

Elsewhere, a band of showers may dampen the Upper Midwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 116 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 31 at Bodie State Park, CA

