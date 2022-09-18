The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 18, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will keep areas from the mid-Atlantic and

interior Southeast to the southern Plains and Southwest dry

and sunny today. Northern New England will have periods of

rain with late-day showers extending into parts of

Massachusetts. Heat will build over the central and southern

Plains as downpours persist from the Florida Peninsula to

the Texas coast. There can be some urban flooding in this

area. Farther to the north, a storm system and trailing

front will spread showers and thunderstorms from Iowa into

northern Illinois. A separate storm is forecast to push rain

into part of Northern California. Meanwhile, a powerful

storm will slam western Alaska with high winds and coastal

flooding. Fiona will sail the islands of the northeastern

Caribbean with drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 103 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 24 at Bodie State Park, CA

