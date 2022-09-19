The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 19, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will keep areas from the interior Southeast to

the southern Plains dry today. Northern New England will

have periods of rain with showers and thunderstorms

extending as far southwest as the Ohio River Valley. Heat

will build over the central and southern Plains as

thunderstorms persist from the Florida Peninsula to the

Texas coast. There can be some urban flooding in this area.

In the northern Plains, a weak storm system will spread

showers and thunderstorms from North Dakota into western

Minnesota. A separate storm is expected to continue pushing

rain into parts of Northern and Central California. Fiona

will impact the islands of the northeastern Caribbean with

drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 104 at Eloy, AZ

National Low Sunday 17 at Bodie State Park, CA

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather