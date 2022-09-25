The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A storm moving into the Northeast today will bring rounds of showers with it across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast while thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon from southern New Hampshire to Virginia. Some thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail. Spotty thunderstorms will trail southward from the central Appalachians to the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coasts. To the east of the wet weather, dry but mild conditions are expected from coastal North Carolina to Florida. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure will hold in Wyoming, promoting dry conditions across the western two-thirds of the country. Abnormally warm conditions are expected in parts of Texas and from California to Washington and Idaho, while the Rockies and northern Plains remain dry and cooler. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 110 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather