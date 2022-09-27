The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Hurricane Ian will edge closer to Florida today and is expected to produce heavy rainfall along with damaging winds to the southern part of the state. Farther north, a storm moving through southern Canada will lead to showers over much of the Midwest and interior locations in the Northeast. Locations near the Great Lakes could experience enhanced rainfall and possible flooding. The tail end of the North American monsoon season will lead to more heavy thunderstorms and flash flood risk from Nevada and Utah to Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. Temperatures in the West will continue to be above normal with some of the deserts forecast to hit triple digits. Areas from Washington, Oregon and Northern California to the Dakotas and Nebraska are likely to remain free of rain and generally sunny. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 112 at Death Valley, CA National Low Monday 25 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather