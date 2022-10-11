The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As an area of high pressure drifts off the Virginia coast,

temperatures will continue to trend upward in the Northeast

with the aid of sunshine today. Meanwhile, a breeze from the

Atlantic will continue the moisture supply across Florida

with high humidity and showers today. A batch of moisture

will also cause a zone of showers to extend from Oklahoma

and parts of Texas to Illinois and Indiana. A strong cold

front is forecast to gather momentum as it pushes out of

west-central Canada and into the northern Plains. Strong

winds will accompany the change to chilly air in Montana,

eastern Wyoming and the Dakotas. West of the Rockies, most

areas are expected to remain dry, sunny and warm. In the

tropics, a weak area of low pressure will be watched for

brief development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 103 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 16 at Walden, CO

