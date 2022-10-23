The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 23, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A massive storm will roll through the center of the country today, spreading rain, high-elevation snow and damaging winds from Arizona to Montana. Strong winds are expected from New Mexico into Kansas. This combined with dry air and vegetation will lead to an elevated fire risk in western Kansas. In front of the storm, severe thunderstorms are expected to pop up late in the day from Minnesota to Iowa. The main threats from these thunderstorms will be damaging winds, but hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. In the East, a coastal storm will continue moving northward along the coast, spreading rain and gusty winds from North Carolina to southern New England. The Central states will be hot, and the Southeast will remain dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 97 at Wichita Falls, TX National Low Saturday 18 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather