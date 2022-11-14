The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY With abundant cold air remaining in place today, wintry weather will be a concern across much of the United States. In the Great Lakes, on-and-off snow showers will continue with locations downwind of the lakes seeing accumulations. Meanwhile, a storm will move into the Plains and strengthen, bringing a variety of precipitation. Across Louisiana, most of Texas and southern Oklahoma, rain is expected, and may turn heavy at times along with thunderstorms near the Gulf Coast. Mixed precipitation is expected in much of Oklahoma and into southeastern Missouri. Periods of snow are likely farther north across parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and central Missouri. Conditions across the western U.S. and the southeastern U.S. will be mostly dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 88 at Miami, FL National Low Sunday -16 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather