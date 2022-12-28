The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation will continue

to thaw slowly today as a major warmup gains momentum over

the south-central region. A few snow showers are forecast to

hang on from near the Canada border in Minnesota to northern

New England. Clouds, drizzle and spotty rain will begin to

gather over part of the central Gulf Coast. Most of the

stormy conditions will be confined to the western third of

the nation. As one storm pushes across the Rockies and

Wasatch Range with areas of snow and flurries, rain will

fall on the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico. Farther to

the northwest, the next storm in the series will spread rain

and mountain snow over western Washington and Oregon. A

stronger storm with heavy rain and mountain snow is forecast

to roll into California from Friday night into Saturday.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 79 at Tucson, AZ

National Low Tuesday -13 at Fayette, IA

