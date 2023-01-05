The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a storm exits the Atlantic coast, a press of colder air will bring a pocket of ice to the northern tier of the Northeast for a time today. Snow showers will invade the interior Northeast and persist in the Upper Midwest as the colder air takes root. Cooler and drier air will sweep into the Southeast, following severe thunderstorms and flash flooding from Wednesday. Thunderstorms are forecast to rumble through the Florida Peninsula. Much of the Rockies and Plains will be dry with seasonable temperatures in the north and mild air in the south. Meanwhile, a major storm with flooding rain and heavy mountain snow will focus on California. Strong winds in the Pacific Coast states can lead to extensive power outages as trees topple over in wet soil conditions. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 88 at Titusville, FL National Low Wednesday -12 at Lucerne, WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather