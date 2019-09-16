US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;46;72;46;Mostly sunny;N;6;54%;0%;5
Albuquerque, NM;81;60;83;60;A t-storm around;S;6;46%;40%;7
Anchorage, AK;61;46;60;49;Sun and some clouds;ESE;4;73%;87%;3
Asheville, NC;86;62;86;65;Partly sunny;E;5;65%;63%;7
Atlanta, GA;95;67;96;70;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;5;53%;9%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;81;68;75;61;Not as warm;ENE;13;59%;0%;5
Austin, TX;99;74;95;73;Clouds and sun;E;5;56%;39%;5
Baltimore, MD;89;69;79;61;Not as warm;SE;6;53%;9%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;93;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;67%;51%;8
Billings, MT;93;60;71;47;Showers and t-storms;SW;14;44%;62%;2
Birmingham, AL;97;69;97;71;Very hot;NNE;5;55%;9%;7
Bismarck, ND;87;64;89;57;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;10;60%;66%;4
Boise, ID;75;48;71;52;Partly sunny;SE;6;43%;30%;5
Boston, MA;75;55;69;56;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;52%;25%;5
Bridgeport, CT;73;54;74;54;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;51%;1%;5
Buffalo, NY;74;51;74;53;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;58%;0%;5
Burlington, VT;70;50;68;46;Mostly sunny;E;8;58%;0%;5
Caribou, ME;62;47;60;35;Clouds and sun;N;8;61%;10%;4
Casper, WY;84;58;71;40;Windy;WSW;24;36%;59%;3
Charleston, SC;89;73;90;72;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;63%;42%;7
Charleston, WV;93;65;89;63;Clouds and sun;E;4;68%;29%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;67;91;67;Partial sunshine;ENE;5;59%;64%;6
Cheyenne, WY;86;57;79;45;A t-shower in spots;NW;14;31%;42%;5
Chicago, IL;72;65;77;64;Fog in the morning;ESE;7;71%;10%;5
Cleveland, OH;77;65;76;62;Mostly sunny;E;11;67%;25%;5
Columbia, SC;94;68;95;70;Warm with sunshine;E;5;57%;55%;7
Columbus, OH;86;62;82;58;Areas of morning fog;NE;7;71%;9%;5
Concord, NH;71;42;69;44;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;7;55%;25%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;75;95;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;52%;9%;7
Denver, CO;87;60;87;53;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;29%;12%;6
Des Moines, IA;88;70;89;71;Partial sunshine;SE;11;68%;42%;5
Detroit, MI;77;62;76;60;Mostly sunny;E;6;65%;0%;5
Dodge City, KS;94;69;95;70;Hot with some sun;S;23;44%;15%;6
Duluth, MN;62;59;68;64;Periods of sun;SSE;6;91%;68%;3
El Paso, TX;85;68;91;69;A t-storm around;WSW;5;48%;41%;8
Fairbanks, AK;56;37;50;37;Decreasing clouds;NE;6;74%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;88;71;87;63;Breezy with some sun;S;16;73%;61%;4
Grand Junction, CO;82;59;80;53;Increasingly windy;SSE;18;40%;41%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;79;60;78;56;Areas of morning fog;ESE;5;78%;1%;5
Hartford, CT;75;49;73;50;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;53%;1%;5
Helena, MT;83;52;63;43;A little a.m. rain;S;9;63%;67%;2
Honolulu, HI;90;76;90;76;Periods of sun;E;12;54%;50%;8
Houston, TX;92;77;87;77;Thunderstorms;ESE;8;82%;89%;4
Indianapolis, IN;86;67;82;64;Partly sunny;ENE;7;67%;4%;5
Jackson, MS;96;73;97;73;Very hot;N;3;51%;7%;7
Jacksonville, FL;91;73;93;75;Clouds and sun;E;9;60%;16%;8
Juneau, AK;57;43;62;46;Mostly cloudy;S;5;72%;36%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;75;93;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;52%;22%;6
Knoxville, TN;94;68;91;68;Warm with some sun;NNE;4;66%;19%;6
Las Vegas, NV;98;68;90;64;Sunny;WNW;7;17%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;94;68;88;65;Clouds and sun;NE;6;69%;9%;5
Little Rock, AR;95;70;96;71;Mostly sunny and hot;E;5;57%;5%;7
Long Beach, CA;82;65;83;65;Some sun;SE;7;54%;1%;6
Los Angeles, CA;81;64;83;64;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;94;70;89;65;Warm with some sun;NE;6;63%;8%;3
Madison, WI;80;60;80;63;Areas of morning fog;SSE;7;72%;13%;5
Memphis, TN;100;75;96;75;Very hot;ENE;3;49%;6%;7
Miami, FL;93;80;93;79;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;62%;47%;9
Milwaukee, WI;72;61;73;63;Areas of morning fog;SE;8;80%;8%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;70;85;70;Partly sunny;SSE;15;69%;69%;3
Mobile, AL;93;76;98;75;Very hot;WSW;5;54%;11%;8
Montgomery, AL;96;68;96;71;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;53%;6%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;37;30;38;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;27;96%;5%;3
Nashville, TN;98;71;94;69;Partly sunny and hot;NE;5;60%;15%;6
New Orleans, LA;87;77;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;63%;45%;8
New York, NY;76;59;74;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;46%;1%;5
Newark, NJ;77;57;76;56;Mostly sunny;N;7;48%;2%;5
Norfolk, VA;83;69;79;65;Variable clouds;NE;9;78%;48%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;92;71;91;71;Sunshine and warm;SSE;9;62%;11%;7
Olympia, WA;65;53;61;50;Rain, windy, cool;S;16;86%;87%;1
Omaha, NE;91;74;93;73;Some sun, windy, hot;S;17;59%;62%;5
Orlando, FL;92;74;94;74;Mostly sunny;NE;9;57%;7%;8
Philadelphia, PA;84;62;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;51%;2%;5
Phoenix, AZ;99;79;100;79;Mostly sunny;W;6;33%;2%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;80;55;Sunshine, less humid;E;6;66%;9%;4
Portland, ME;69;53;65;51;Mostly sunny;W;7;60%;60%;4
Portland, OR;66;56;62;56;Rain, windy, cool;SSW;16;85%;93%;1
Providence, RI;75;51;71;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;51%;2%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;66;86;62;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;68%;60%;6
Reno, NV;65;39;74;46;Sunny and warmer;WSW;7;37%;6%;6
Richmond, VA;91;68;79;57;Not as warm;NE;6;77%;55%;2
Roswell, NM;89;66;92;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;40%;48%;7
Sacramento, CA;78;53;81;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;52%;8%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;86;54;69;50;Cooler;ESE;14;42%;5%;5
San Antonio, TX;97;75;94;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;63%;51%;4
San Diego, CA;77;65;79;63;Partly sunny;WNW;7;60%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;68;56;71;61;Mostly sunny;W;10;63%;10%;6
Savannah, GA;92;72;94;74;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;5;58%;15%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;55;64;54;Breezy with rain;S;14;80%;91%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;85;74;88;66;Warm with some sun;SSW;19;65%;69%;5
Spokane, WA;62;46;64;48;Partly sunny;E;8;59%;80%;2
Springfield, IL;89;64;84;64;Partly sunny;E;5;71%;14%;5
St. Louis, MO;94;69;90;68;Hot with some sun;ESE;6;66%;14%;6
Tampa, FL;92;76;94;73;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;66%;7%;8
Toledo, OH;81;64;77;61;Areas of morning fog;E;4;68%;0%;5
Tucson, AZ;93;71;96;71;Partly sunny;WSW;6;41%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;95;72;94;73;Warm with sunshine;SSE;7;59%;11%;6
Vero Beach, FL;92;72;91;74;Mostly sunny, humid;N;13;68%;47%;8
Washington, DC;91;69;80;59;Not as warm;ENE;6;67%;25%;3
Wichita, KS;93;71;91;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;13;60%;17%;6
Wilmington, DE;85;64;79;56;Not as warm;NE;8;55%;1%;5
_____
