US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;32;15;29;15;Brisk and quite cold;SSE;10;35%;4%;2
Albuquerque, NM;48;29;62;33;Mostly sunny;E;6;34%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;37;30;37;30;Rain and sleet;NNE;13;62%;83%;0
Asheville, NC;35;13;42;20;Mostly sunny, cold;SE;7;44%;4%;3
Atlanta, GA;42;21;46;30;Mostly sunny, cold;E;7;44%;8%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;58;27;38;27;Mostly sunny, colder;N;14;36%;4%;3
Austin, TX;47;27;45;39;Partly sunny;ENE;3;43%;70%;3
Baltimore, MD;49;25;39;28;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;8;39%;11%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;46;23;52;41;Partly sunny, cold;E;5;39%;32%;4
Billings, MT;48;32;46;30;An a.m. snow shower;WSW;7;71%;47%;2
Birmingham, AL;35;20;49;33;Mostly sunny, cold;SE;5;49%;9%;4
Bismarck, ND;28;25;32;14;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;10;69%;55%;2
Boise, ID;56;33;57;35;Partly sunny;E;5;56%;0%;2
Boston, MA;49;21;34;20;Windy and colder;NW;13;27%;5%;2
Bridgeport, CT;50;20;34;19;Windy and colder;N;9;32%;5%;3
Buffalo, NY;24;13;28;24;Cloudy and very cold;SSE;4;64%;59%;1
Burlington, VT;26;9;23;10;Snow showers, windy;ESE;9;58%;72%;1
Caribou, ME;26;14;24;1;Windy with flurries;WNW;14;64%;59%;1
Casper, WY;48;33;44;23;Clouds and sun;WNW;8;63%;13%;2
Charleston, SC;75;31;49;38;Much colder;N;10;47%;14%;4
Charleston, WV;31;15;39;23;Sunshine and cold;SE;4;56%;5%;3
Charlotte, NC;52;23;44;23;Mostly sunny, cold;E;6;35%;1%;3
Cheyenne, WY;58;38;48;25;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;14;48%;56%;3
Chicago, IL;19;12;29;25;Windy and very cold;SW;20;61%;63%;1
Cleveland, OH;30;22;32;28;Mostly cloudy, cold;S;10;53%;28%;1
Columbia, SC;57;26;47;27;Mostly sunny, colder;ENE;6;37%;6%;3
Columbus, OH;27;9;31;24;Very cold;S;6;54%;27%;3
Concord, NH;34;8;28;9;Very cold;WNW;12;38%;48%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;40;22;53;36;Partly sunny, breezy;S;13;37%;4%;4
Denver, CO;63;38;57;28;Partly sunny;SE;8;35%;28%;3
Des Moines, IA;21;13;33;19;Rain and snow shower;NNW;11;65%;67%;1
Detroit, MI;26;7;28;25;Very cold;SSW;8;65%;66%;2
Dodge City, KS;44;24;59;26;Pleasant and milder;N;13;41%;3%;3
Duluth, MN;20;14;27;15;A little snow;NNW;6;72%;57%;1
El Paso, TX;48;35;64;41;Mostly sunny;N;6;51%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;17;-1;6;4;Colder;NE;10;58%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;21;19;26;10;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;11;82%;59%;1
Grand Junction, CO;54;26;56;28;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;24%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;24;13;26;23;Some afternoon snow;SSW;20;73%;86%;1
Hartford, CT;47;19;33;13;Windy and colder;NNW;10;30%;5%;2
Helena, MT;40;31;46;24;Periods of sun;SW;6;70%;9%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;73;88;73;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;60%;44%;5
Houston, TX;46;28;48;41;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;44%;70%;3
Indianapolis, IN;22;8;32;25;Very cold;S;8;64%;16%;3
Jackson, MS;37;19;50;34;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;3;41%;3%;4
Jacksonville, FL;82;41;57;52;Windy and cooler;NNE;13;67%;12%;4
Juneau, AK;40;39;46;43;Periods of rain;E;12;96%;94%;0
Kansas City, MO;27;19;44;29;Not as cold;WNW;12;41%;8%;3
Knoxville, TN;33;19;42;24;Mostly sunny, cold;E;5;54%;6%;3
Las Vegas, NV;75;48;75;53;Sunshine and warm;NNW;4;23%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;25;15;40;28;Mostly sunny, cold;S;7;53%;10%;3
Little Rock, AR;35;16;45;25;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;6;38%;8%;3
Long Beach, CA;75;57;72;58;Fog, then some sun;SSE;5;66%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;77;56;75;56;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;0%;3
Louisville, KY;27;15;39;29;Partly sunny, cold;S;7;55%;12%;3
Madison, WI;18;9;26;20;A bit of p.m. snow;WSW;19;74%;89%;1
Memphis, TN;30;15;45;28;Mostly sunny, cold;S;6;43%;6%;3
Miami, FL;84;72;82;75;A shower or two;NE;11;70%;80%;3
Milwaukee, WI;20;10;28;22;A bit of p.m. snow;SW;22;57%;86%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;20;15;29;16;A little snow;NW;7;74%;69%;1
Mobile, AL;45;27;55;41;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;6;48%;5%;4
Montgomery, AL;41;25;50;35;Mostly sunny, cold;ESE;6;47%;9%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;29;-14;-1;-6;Snow showers, windy;NW;50;84%;63%;2
Nashville, TN;29;16;45;29;Mostly sunny, cold;S;5;42%;7%;3
New Orleans, LA;47;31;50;45;Partly sunny, cool;NE;6;51%;28%;4
New York, NY;51;24;34;26;Mostly sunny, colder;N;11;31%;4%;3
Newark, NJ;49;22;36;21;Mostly sunny, colder;NNE;10;32%;4%;3
Norfolk, VA;58;31;39;28;Mostly sunny, colder;NNE;10;46%;7%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;36;23;52;30;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;15;41%;1%;3
Olympia, WA;55;42;56;37;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;86%;14%;1
Omaha, NE;28;19;37;20;Not as cold;NW;10;62%;44%;1
Orlando, FL;84;59;69;63;Cooler;NE;15;64%;16%;2
Philadelphia, PA;51;24;38;24;Mostly sunny, colder;E;9;33%;5%;3
Phoenix, AZ;81;54;80;54;Mostly sunny;E;5;34%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;32;17;33;25;Very cold;SE;5;55%;14%;3
Portland, ME;36;17;30;18;Windy and very cold;NNW;14;38%;8%;2
Portland, OR;52;41;59;44;Clouds and sun, nice;E;7;78%;12%;2
Providence, RI;55;18;33;15;Windy and colder;NNW;10;32%;4%;2
Raleigh, NC;53;24;42;22;Sunny, but cold;ENE;7;43%;7%;3
Reno, NV;70;36;67;41;Partly sunny;WSW;4;34%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;51;22;40;20;Mostly sunny, cold;SSE;7;43%;9%;3
Roswell, NM;46;25;69;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;44%;0%;4
Sacramento, CA;77;43;72;48;High clouds;SSW;3;58%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;56;36;59;36;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;5;42%;2%;3
San Antonio, TX;46;29;44;40;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;5;48%;65%;2
San Diego, CA;71;57;72;58;Fog, then some sun;N;6;71%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;68;51;62;53;High clouds;WSW;6;76%;7%;3
Savannah, GA;76;28;51;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;10;46%;14%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;48;57;43;Clearing;NNE;7;80%;15%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;29;21;37;13;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;11;74%;60%;1
Spokane, WA;41;31;47;30;Areas of low clouds;N;2;84%;6%;1
Springfield, IL;19;8;34;23;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;14;46%;20%;2
St. Louis, MO;23;13;38;26;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;10;54%;7%;3
Tampa, FL;82;55;70;62;Cooler with some sun;NE;10;74%;6%;3
Toledo, OH;28;8;29;26;Turning cloudy, cold;SSW;5;67%;37%;2
Tucson, AZ;75;50;79;51;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;38%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;34;24;51;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;11;40%;4%;3
Vero Beach, FL;85;68;75;71;A shower or two;ENE;18;74%;77%;1
Washington, DC;49;26;40;26;Cold with sunshine;SSE;7;34%;11%;3
Wichita, KS;36;21;51;28;Mostly sunny;N;13;48%;5%;3
Wilmington, DE;51;24;38;23;Mostly sunny, colder;ESE;10;37%;4%;3
