US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;37;21;36;15;Sunny;N;7;39%;0%;2
Albuquerque, NM;48;26;39;23;Winds subsiding;N;18;49%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;41;35;41;29;Rain and drizzle;N;6;79%;76%;0
Asheville, NC;57;45;62;50;Showers around;SE;6;76%;95%;1
Atlanta, GA;65;50;71;59;Showers around;S;5;57%;92%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;45;33;45;35;Increasing clouds;NNE;8;44%;66%;2
Austin, TX;67;66;80;47;A shower in the a.m.;NW;6;61%;59%;2
Baltimore, MD;48;33;46;38;Becoming cloudy;SSE;4;47%;80%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;77;60;80;56;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;79%;74%;1
Billings, MT;22;18;25;14;Snow tapering off;SW;10;70%;82%;1
Birmingham, AL;64;52;72;54;A p.m. shower or two;SSW;8;63%;92%;2
Bismarck, ND;31;27;29;20;Blizzard;NNW;29;80%;96%;0
Boise, ID;33;19;34;20;Periods of sun, cold;ESE;5;62%;9%;2
Boston, MA;41;28;39;22;Plenty of sun;NW;13;28%;0%;2
Bridgeport, CT;41;26;40;22;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;37%;1%;2
Buffalo, NY;33;26;36;28;Mostly cloudy;E;9;55%;64%;2
Burlington, VT;30;16;28;11;Sunny and cold;N;10;54%;2%;2
Caribou, ME;25;11;21;9;Winds subsiding;NW;16;68%;16%;2
Casper, WY;28;18;22;11;Very windy, snow;SW;34;77%;79%;1
Charleston, SC;62;45;65;55;Mostly sunny;S;5;61%;13%;3
Charleston, WV;46;37;48;46;Periods of rain;SE;4;92%;91%;1
Charlotte, NC;57;43;59;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;68%;85%;1
Cheyenne, WY;30;23;25;19;Very windy;WNW;32;59%;29%;1
Chicago, IL;39;37;43;39;Breezy with rain;SE;19;94%;100%;1
Cleveland, OH;39;33;42;38;A little p.m. snow;ESE;9;60%;90%;1
Columbia, SC;61;44;65;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;62%;59%;3
Columbus, OH;40;35;41;39;Rain at times;ESE;7;82%;90%;0
Concord, NH;37;15;32;8;Mostly sunny;NW;13;38%;0%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;58;71;41;A morning t-storm;W;16;50%;58%;3
Denver, CO;30;27;38;18;Cold with some sun;SW;10;37%;21%;2
Des Moines, IA;36;35;55;34;Rain and drizzle;SW;14;70%;80%;2
Detroit, MI;38;31;38;35;A little wintry mix;E;9;71%;87%;1
Dodge City, KS;44;34;51;26;Strong winds, sunny;NW;31;42%;4%;3
Duluth, MN;34;31;34;28;Windy with wet snow;ENE;22;90%;96%;0
El Paso, TX;69;41;54;31;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;12;51%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;26;21;28;17;Snow flurries;ENE;6;68%;78%;0
Fargo, ND;34;30;33;21;Blizzard;NNE;29;93%;96%;0
Grand Junction, CO;52;26;38;16;Partial sunshine;N;9;56%;15%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;38;32;37;34;A bit of rain;E;12;78%;88%;0
Hartford, CT;42;26;41;20;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;33%;0%;2
Helena, MT;15;5;19;6;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;4;72%;25%;1
Honolulu, HI;85;74;84;73;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;20;61%;76%;3
Houston, TX;76;72;80;54;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;82%;73%;1
Indianapolis, IN;42;37;46;41;Periods of rain;SSE;9;97%;90%;1
Jackson, MS;75;58;76;50;A t-storm in spots;WSW;12;68%;86%;1
Jacksonville, FL;70;52;76;60;Mostly sunny;S;5;59%;3%;3
Juneau, AK;37;29;37;32;Turning cloudy;E;7;89%;81%;0
Kansas City, MO;43;42;60;33;Breezy with sunshine;WSW;16;52%;18%;2
Knoxville, TN;53;46;59;53;A thick cloud cover;S;5;85%;83%;1
Las Vegas, NV;49;32;48;36;Partly sunny, cold;N;5;54%;1%;3
Lexington, KY;44;39;55;49;Spotty showers;S;8;97%;86%;1
Little Rock, AR;52;50;69;39;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;10;81%;64%;1
Long Beach, CA;58;43;61;47;Rather cloudy, cool;N;5;59%;44%;2
Los Angeles, CA;59;44;58;49;A bit of p.m. rain;ENE;5;54%;79%;2
Louisville, KY;46;41;57;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;90%;91%;1
Madison, WI;37;34;38;35;Breezy with rain;E;14;89%;88%;0
Memphis, TN;56;52;68;43;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;15;81%;91%;1
Miami, FL;80;69;79;70;Sunshine and nice;E;8;63%;1%;4
Milwaukee, WI;38;36;40;37;Breezy with rain;ESE;20;83%;88%;0
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;33;32;36;30;A wintry mix, windy;NE;20;90%;89%;0
Mobile, AL;77;54;77;63;Periods of sun, warm;SSW;7;75%;64%;3
Montgomery, AL;69;49;75;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;7;63%;81%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;15;1;9;4;Very windy, sunny;NW;56;58%;2%;2
Nashville, TN;52;48;63;47;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;9;79%;92%;1
New Orleans, LA;76;58;77;62;Partly sunny;SSW;8;78%;66%;2
New York, NY;43;31;44;31;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;30%;1%;2
Newark, NJ;42;28;44;27;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;32%;4%;2
Norfolk, VA;50;37;47;40;A little p.m. rain;S;5;57%;93%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;52;49;62;34;Increasingly windy;WNW;19;45%;10%;3
Olympia, WA;44;21;42;27;Partly sunny, chilly;N;4;65%;59%;2
Omaha, NE;39;36;51;30;Not as cool;W;15;73%;69%;2
Orlando, FL;80;59;80;63;Plenty of sun;SSE;4;60%;2%;4
Philadelphia, PA;44;28;45;33;Inc. clouds;NE;5;37%;64%;2
Phoenix, AZ;57;41;57;40;Partly sunny, cool;NNE;4;67%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;41;30;42;36;A little p.m. rain;E;5;61%;92%;1
Portland, ME;40;22;33;19;Sunny and windy;NW;21;36%;0%;2
Portland, OR;43;25;44;35;Turning out cloudy;E;10;56%;78%;2
Providence, RI;44;26;40;17;Sunny;NW;11;28%;0%;2
Raleigh, NC;54;37;49;45;A little p.m. rain;SSE;4;69%;87%;1
Reno, NV;35;14;33;26;Cloudy and cold;SSE;6;66%;90%;1
Richmond, VA;52;37;44;38;Afternoon rain;SE;4;64%;93%;1
Roswell, NM;52;35;55;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;13;40%;1%;3
Sacramento, CA;52;39;51;47;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SE;9;65%;93%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;39;24;35;14;Clouds breaking;ESE;5;70%;17%;2
San Antonio, TX;70;69;82;48;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;7;74%;58%;3
San Diego, CA;59;50;63;48;Partly sunny, cool;E;6;55%;7%;3
San Francisco, CA;51;45;52;49;Very windy;SSE;19;77%;94%;1
Savannah, GA;65;45;71;56;Mostly sunny;S;4;61%;10%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;27;45;34;Partly sunny, chilly;NE;6;52%;15%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;34;31;39;26;A bit of p.m. snow;N;16;89%;91%;1
Spokane, WA;35;22;34;19;Mostly cloudy;ENE;1;64%;4%;1
Springfield, IL;41;38;54;36;A little rain;WSW;14;91%;78%;1
St. Louis, MO;44;41;62;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;10;84%;68%;1
Tampa, FL;78;56;79;63;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;74%;0%;4
Toledo, OH;40;32;40;38;A little wintry mix;ESE;6;76%;88%;1
Tucson, AZ;53;40;55;39;Periods of sun, cool;E;4;72%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;53;50;65;34;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;46%;7%;3
Vero Beach, FL;80;57;79;62;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;67%;2%;4
Washington, DC;49;35;45;39;A shower in the p.m.;SE;4;50%;90%;2
Wichita, KS;47;43;58;29;Very windy;WNW;28;49%;16%;3
Wilmington, DE;44;28;45;34;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;40%;68%;2
