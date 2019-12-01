US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;28;26;33;25;Windy with snow;N;20;77%;93%;0
Albuquerque, NM;41;26;48;30;Partly sunny;NNE;3;53%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;34;26;28;18;A little snow;NNE;9;70%;87%;0
Asheville, NC;60;33;40;29;Windy and colder;NW;20;63%;33%;2
Atlanta, GA;63;37;44;32;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;13;59%;3%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;52;42;44;35;Cloudy with a shower;NW;14;99%;81%;1
Austin, TX;67;41;65;40;Partly sunny;SSW;3;34%;0%;3
Baltimore, MD;47;40;45;35;Showers of rain/snow;NW;9;72%;76%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;69;40;56;33;Sunny and cooler;N;8;51%;1%;3
Billings, MT;34;28;43;32;Not as cold;WSW;11;56%;7%;2
Birmingham, AL;66;34;45;29;Chilly with some sun;NW;10;60%;0%;3
Bismarck, ND;25;16;37;27;Not as cold;W;7;83%;3%;2
Boise, ID;36;31;38;31;A wintry mix;NNE;5;81%;58%;1
Boston, MA;37;35;41;30;Rain and snow;N;26;84%;96%;0
Bridgeport, CT;33;32;40;29;Rain and drizzle;N;24;89%;90%;0
Buffalo, NY;38;31;33;22;Some morning snow;NNW;11;82%;80%;0
Burlington, VT;26;23;34;20;A bit of snow;N;10;54%;81%;1
Caribou, ME;22;4;23;14;Partly sunny;NNE;5;66%;27%;2
Casper, WY;27;23;38;27;Not as cold;SSW;22;61%;6%;2
Charleston, SC;68;45;55;35;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;12;54%;1%;3
Charleston, WV;61;36;41;32;Some snow, cooler;WNW;7;83%;89%;1
Charlotte, NC;67;40;52;33;Cooler;WNW;10;49%;4%;2
Cheyenne, WY;37;19;44;34;Milder;W;10;54%;12%;2
Chicago, IL;41;30;36;28;Clouds breaking;WSW;13;65%;9%;1
Cleveland, OH;53;36;40;33;Morning snow showers;N;17;78%;86%;1
Columbia, SC;67;42;55;31;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;9;50%;3%;3
Columbus, OH;54;34;37;29;A snow shower;NW;11;82%;57%;1
Concord, NH;29;24;31;25;Cloudy, snow, windy;NNE;20;79%;95%;0
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;57;35;57;38;Partly sunny;SSE;7;45%;1%;3
Denver, CO;39;22;50;32;Sunshine and milder;S;6;45%;13%;3
Des Moines, IA;33;21;38;29;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;61%;2%;2
Detroit, MI;46;34;37;26;Low clouds;NW;9;77%;29%;0
Dodge City, KS;45;20;54;30;Not as cool;SSW;13;46%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;28;9;28;22;Plenty of sun;SW;7;69%;42%;2
El Paso, TX;56;31;61;36;Sunny;NNW;4;38%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;20;10;17;7;Cloudy with flurries;W;6;63%;89%;0
Fargo, ND;21;8;26;21;Partly sunny;SW;12;76%;5%;2
Grand Junction, CO;38;20;40;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;59%;2%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;36;28;35;25;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;75%;12%;1
Hartford, CT;32;31;38;31;Afternoon snow;N;20;81%;88%;1
Helena, MT;21;18;38;31;Not as cold;SSE;5;70%;8%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;73;82;73;Breezy with some sun;ENE;15;62%;55%;3
Houston, TX;65;44;62;42;Sunshine;ESE;7;44%;0%;3
Indianapolis, IN;43;32;37;28;Cloudy and chilly;WNW;11;77%;7%;1
Jackson, MS;60;34;50;29;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;51%;0%;3
Jacksonville, FL;80;48;59;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;13;51%;3%;3
Juneau, AK;39;37;41;34;Periods of rain;SE;12;93%;84%;0
Kansas City, MO;37;25;46;33;Plenty of sun;SW;5;53%;0%;2
Knoxville, TN;59;36;41;32;Cloudy;WNW;8;66%;27%;1
Las Vegas, NV;52;38;58;42;Clouds and sun, cool;NW;4;48%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;55;34;38;30;A snow shower;WNW;11;85%;80%;1
Little Rock, AR;50;32;49;30;Mostly sunny;SW;8;50%;0%;3
Long Beach, CA;64;47;66;48;Mostly cloudy;NNW;4;59%;2%;1
Los Angeles, CA;65;51;68;51;Mostly cloudy;N;4;57%;2%;1
Louisville, KY;51;35;40;30;Cloudy and cooler;WNW;11;74%;3%;1
Madison, WI;36;23;33;23;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;61%;1%;2
Memphis, TN;50;33;44;30;Some sun;SW;10;57%;0%;3
Miami, FL;81;71;83;52;Partly sunny;NW;13;61%;26%;4
Milwaukee, WI;40;27;35;25;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;71%;8%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;32;10;27;22;Mostly sunny;S;6;76%;6%;2
Mobile, AL;72;40;55;32;Sunny and cooler;NNW;10;49%;1%;3
Montgomery, AL;71;35;46;31;Sunny, but chilly;NNW;9;60%;0%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;22;9;18;15;Mostly cloudy, windy;NE;31;65%;81%;1
Nashville, TN;53;35;41;26;Partly sunny;WNW;9;62%;1%;1
New Orleans, LA;70;45;56;39;Plenty of sun;N;12;50%;2%;3
New York, NY;39;37;40;32;Morning rain;NNW;11;90%;92%;0
Newark, NJ;38;36;39;31;Rain, then snow;NNW;10;90%;93%;0
Norfolk, VA;64;45;50;38;Cooler;WNW;9;62%;80%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;50;29;53;35;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;1%;3
Olympia, WA;41;32;47;34;Becoming cloudy;SSW;1;93%;21%;1
Omaha, NE;31;18;41;29;Not as cold;SW;8;63%;4%;2
Orlando, FL;83;61;65;41;Sunny and cooler;NNW;14;44%;6%;4
Philadelphia, PA;45;39;41;32;A bit of p.m. snow;NW;8;89%;87%;1
Phoenix, AZ;67;44;69;49;Partly sunny;NE;4;49%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;51;35;39;32;A little snow;NW;9;86%;71%;1
Portland, ME;34;28;33;28;A bit of snow, windy;N;25;70%;92%;0
Portland, OR;42;31;48;32;Partly sunny;NE;5;83%;14%;2
Providence, RI;36;33;41;29;Rain, then snow late;N;20;81%;87%;0
Raleigh, NC;65;40;51;36;Cooler with some sun;WNW;9;54%;16%;2
Reno, NV;40;35;42;34;Bit of rain, snow;S;5;82%;67%;1
Richmond, VA;51;39;50;34;Spotty p.m. showers;NW;8;66%;84%;1
Roswell, NM;54;28;58;33;Partly sunny;W;4;51%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;54;51;60;52;A touch of rain;NE;8;81%;81%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;37;25;39;30;Cloudy;NNW;5;78%;30%;1
San Antonio, TX;67;39;67;38;Partly sunny;SSE;5;38%;0%;4
San Diego, CA;66;51;67;53;Mainly cloudy;N;6;64%;0%;2
San Francisco, CA;56;54;59;52;Occasional rain;NE;8;85%;84%;1
Savannah, GA;75;43;57;32;Cooler with sunshine;WNW;16;49%;0%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;36;49;40;Becoming cloudy;S;4;76%;27%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;28;9;33;25;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;77%;6%;2
Spokane, WA;32;28;38;30;Hazy sunshine;S;2;82%;36%;1
Springfield, IL;39;27;36;23;Partly sunny;WSW;11;70%;3%;2
St. Louis, MO;40;30;39;25;Partly sunny, chilly;SW;9;66%;3%;2
Tampa, FL;79;62;66;40;Partly sunny, cooler;N;10;69%;11%;4
Toledo, OH;47;34;39;27;Cloudy and colder;NNW;8;77%;20%;1
Tucson, AZ;70;44;71;46;Partly sunny;E;6;47%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;48;29;51;34;Partly sunny;S;5;51%;0%;3
Vero Beach, FL;82;65;74;39;Not as warm;NW;15;57%;13%;4
Washington, DC;49;41;47;36;Cloudy with a shower;NW;9;71%;76%;1
Wichita, KS;43;23;51;30;Mostly sunny, milder;S;7;54%;2%;3
Wilmington, DE;45;38;41;32;Rain and snow shower;NW;9;89%;90%;1
