US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;33;20;31;21;Snow;NNW;5;80%;84%;0
Albuquerque, NM;38;19;39;19;Sunny, but cold;NNE;6;40%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;32;23;29;21;Variable cloudiness;NNE;10;71%;11%;0
Asheville, NC;62;54;58;26;Cooler, a.m. showers;NW;10;88%;100%;1
Atlanta, GA;68;61;63;31;Cooler, a.m. showers;NW;11;79%;100%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;44;40;55;34;Rain and drizzle;NW;11;92%;93%;1
Austin, TX;57;33;55;32;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;39%;10%;3
Baltimore, MD;38;37;51;32;Rain and drizzle;NW;7;83%;84%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;79;44;50;33;Decreasing clouds;N;11;68%;16%;2
Billings, MT;35;26;42;31;Partly sunny;WSW;16;36%;3%;2
Birmingham, AL;73;48;52;29;Showers around;NNW;11;81%;71%;1
Bismarck, ND;30;10;18;8;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;6%;1
Boise, ID;36;20;36;22;Partly sunny;SE;8;50%;0%;2
Boston, MA;35;29;37;30;Rain, snow, sleet;NNW;8;78%;91%;0
Bridgeport, CT;36;29;35;26;Morning icy mix;NNW;8;94%;71%;0
Buffalo, NY;36;29;34;26;Morning snow;W;7;75%;87%;1
Burlington, VT;27;21;30;22;Periods of snow;NNE;4;73%;90%;0
Caribou, ME;17;12;28;11;Cloudy, not as cold;N;5;64%;33%;1
Casper, WY;16;8;25;18;Winds subsiding;SSW;23;56%;2%;2
Charleston, SC;64;61;72;43;A p.m. t-storm;W;11;85%;89%;2
Charleston, WV;45;41;44;26;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;6;88%;71%;1
Charlotte, NC;67;58;66;33;Cloudy with showers;N;8;83%;100%;1
Cheyenne, WY;25;12;34;24;Plenty of sun;W;14;37%;3%;2
Chicago, IL;31;23;34;15;Sunny and chilly;WNW;11;66%;7%;2
Cleveland, OH;37;33;36;27;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;14;73%;82%;1
Columbia, SC;74;60;72;37;Showers and t-storms;NNW;10;79%;75%;1
Columbus, OH;36;31;33;19;A little a.m. snow;WSW;10;79%;60%;1
Concord, NH;31;18;29;21;Snow at times;N;3;81%;96%;0
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;42;28;50;29;Plenty of sun;W;12;48%;7%;3
Denver, CO;34;15;42;24;Sunny, not as cold;SSW;6;30%;2%;2
Des Moines, IA;27;18;35;12;Sunny;NNW;10;67%;3%;2
Detroit, MI;36;28;34;21;Clouds breaking;WSW;8;67%;62%;2
Dodge City, KS;40;15;45;19;Sunny and milder;WNW;13;40%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;22;13;18;-11;Cold with some sun;NW;9;58%;8%;1
El Paso, TX;54;31;47;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;ENE;7;32%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-3;-5;6;-3;Mainly clear;N;3;61%;5%;0
Fargo, ND;19;12;14;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;NNW;10;68%;10%;1
Grand Junction, CO;33;12;32;11;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;43%;0%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;32;24;33;18;Cloudy with flurries;W;9;69%;83%;1
Hartford, CT;36;28;33;24;A wintry mix;NNW;6;81%;70%;0
Helena, MT;34;21;37;15;Partly sunny;SSE;5;51%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;73;84;74;Windy;ENE;20;61%;44%;4
Houston, TX;75;36;53;34;Sunny and cooler;N;11;53%;15%;3
Indianapolis, IN;34;28;32;20;Chilly with some sun;WSW;8;80%;20%;2
Jackson, MS;74;38;45;28;Mostly cloudy;NNW;12;70%;23%;1
Jacksonville, FL;78;64;79;47;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;83%;78%;1
Juneau, AK;35;31;36;33;Occasional rain;E;6;96%;91%;0
Kansas City, MO;28;15;37;18;Sunny, not as cold;WSW;7;69%;1%;2
Knoxville, TN;68;53;57;27;Showers around;N;8;83%;72%;1
Las Vegas, NV;52;30;49;30;Sunshine and chilly;N;5;29%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;41;35;38;25;Low clouds;WNW;9;83%;41%;1
Little Rock, AR;42;31;46;28;Turning sunny;WNW;9;57%;5%;3
Long Beach, CA;70;43;66;41;Clouding up;ENE;7;28%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;70;45;65;44;Turning cloudy;NE;6;25%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;40;33;40;27;Clouds breaking;W;9;78%;21%;1
Madison, WI;31;17;28;7;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;7;65%;17%;2
Memphis, TN;43;33;42;27;Decreasing clouds;WNW;11;68%;9%;2
Miami, FL;81;76;83;73;Some sun, a shower;S;12;72%;76%;4
Milwaukee, WI;31;18;32;11;Mostly sunny;NW;11;63%;20%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;16;23;-6;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;78%;12%;2
Mobile, AL;73;56;63;34;Showers around;N;11;79%;78%;2
Montgomery, AL;71;56;62;31;Cooler, a.m. showers;NNW;10;86%;100%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;7;3;19;5;Very windy, snowy;NNW;33;81%;95%;0
Nashville, TN;55;36;41;25;Cooler with some sun;NW;9;74%;13%;2
New Orleans, LA;78;50;54;38;Showers around;N;16;75%;68%;2
New York, NY;37;34;37;30;Rain and drizzle;NNW;8;95%;73%;0
Newark, NJ;36;33;37;29;Rain and drizzle;NW;7;98%;74%;0
Norfolk, VA;66;48;70;35;Rain and drizzle;NNW;11;79%;97%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;31;23;47;24;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;54%;3%;3
Olympia, WA;46;31;45;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;2;82%;61%;1
Omaha, NE;25;18;37;13;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;67%;1%;2
Orlando, FL;83;70;84;63;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;79%;84%;2
Philadelphia, PA;37;35;42;30;Rain and drizzle;NW;6;98%;66%;0
Phoenix, AZ;62;40;63;42;Plenty of sun;ENE;7;21%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;38;32;37;24;Rain to snow;W;8;86%;69%;1
Portland, ME;34;24;32;26;Periods of snow;N;7;60%;88%;0
Portland, OR;47;35;47;36;Mostly cloudy;E;8;69%;57%;1
Providence, RI;35;26;35;27;Rain, some ice early;NNW;6;83%;81%;0
Raleigh, NC;67;56;68;34;Showers and t-storms;NNW;10;82%;92%;1
Reno, NV;38;19;36;23;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;49%;11%;1
Richmond, VA;48;42;64;28;Cloudy with showers;NNW;9;90%;94%;1
Roswell, NM;54;24;45;20;Sunny, but chilly;SW;3;46%;1%;3
Sacramento, CA;53;33;53;39;Cloudy;ESE;5;74%;38%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;33;15;33;17;Sunshine;N;5;60%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;63;36;57;26;Partly sunny, cooler;N;11;36%;6%;3
San Diego, CA;69;46;68;45;Mostly sunny;E;6;26%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;55;45;57;49;A thick cloud cover;SSW;7;58%;87%;1
Savannah, GA;74;60;77;43;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;84%;89%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;38;49;39;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;67%;60%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;24;14;28;6;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;10;73%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;38;24;39;25;A thick cloud cover;N;1;65%;5%;1
Springfield, IL;32;19;33;19;Sunny, but chilly;WNW;9;76%;1%;2
St. Louis, MO;31;21;33;18;Sunny, but cold;W;7;73%;1%;2
Tampa, FL;82;67;81;59;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;88%;81%;2
Toledo, OH;36;27;36;23;Decreasing clouds;WSW;6;67%;42%;2
Tucson, AZ;59;35;58;40;Sunny, but cool;E;10;29%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;33;25;47;24;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;58%;1%;3
Vero Beach, FL;81;68;85;68;A t-storm in spots;W;10;75%;76%;3
Washington, DC;39;38;50;32;Rain and drizzle;NW;7;100%;85%;1
Wichita, KS;29;17;42;17;Sunny, not as cold;WNW;7;66%;1%;2
Wilmington, DE;36;35;45;31;Rain and drizzle;NW;8;100%;66%;1
