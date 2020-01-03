US Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;46;37;41;30;Periods of rain;NW;6;89%;87%;0

Albuquerque, NM;44;24;47;26;Mostly sunny, milder;NNE;5;49%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;8;-1;6;-4;Very cold;NNE;4;73%;11%;1

Asheville, NC;59;48;54;29;A few showers;NW;16;64%;76%;1

Atlanta, GA;61;53;57;33;Partly sunny;NW;13;60%;43%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;51;47;57;38;A shower or two;NW;11;93%;84%;1

Austin, TX;65;42;72;46;Plenty of sunshine;SW;3;35%;1%;3

Baltimore, MD;55;51;62;38;A shower or two;NW;7;74%;80%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;64;50;61;36;Sunny;WNW;8;54%;3%;3

Billings, MT;48;41;54;29;Becoming very windy;W;33;31%;8%;1

Birmingham, AL;62;49;55;30;Cooler;NW;14;59%;41%;3

Bismarck, ND;28;11;39;29;Becoming cloudy;WNW;8;87%;7%;2

Boise, ID;50;39;46;31;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;54%;31%;2

Boston, MA;49;41;45;34;Rain and drizzle;N;6;87%;83%;0

Bridgeport, CT;46;40;47;33;Rain and drizzle;NW;5;94%;80%;0

Buffalo, NY;45;34;36;30;Colder with snow;WNW;7;87%;85%;0

Burlington, VT;43;31;37;26;Periods of snow;NNW;6;93%;89%;0

Caribou, ME;38;27;33;21;Cloudy;NNE;3;78%;74%;1

Casper, WY;36;28;41;19;Very windy;W;33;54%;4%;2

Charleston, SC;70;63;67;40;Rain, then a shower;WNW;11;78%;71%;1

Charleston, WV;57;50;53;31;Spotty showers;WNW;8;82%;85%;1

Charlotte, NC;59;55;64;35;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;14;65%;59%;1

Cheyenne, WY;39;31;51;24;Very windy;WNW;36;39%;4%;2

Chicago, IL;37;31;35;28;Morning flurries;WSW;12;72%;56%;1

Cleveland, OH;48;38;40;32;Bit of rain, snow;NW;13;80%;82%;1

Columbia, SC;77;59;67;37;Mostly cloudy;WNW;11;67%;47%;1

Columbus, OH;52;38;40;26;Showers of rain/snow;NW;9;74%;60%;1

Concord, NH;40;32;36;29;A wintry mix;NNW;3;97%;90%;0

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;37;59;43;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;49%;0%;3

Denver, CO;50;30;58;26;Not as cool;WNW;6;35%;4%;3

Des Moines, IA;36;24;38;29;Decreasing clouds;S;9;67%;4%;2

Detroit, MI;46;34;37;28;Morning flurries;WNW;7;75%;58%;0

Dodge City, KS;49;22;55;32;Plenty of sunshine;SW;11;51%;4%;3

Duluth, MN;24;18;29;25;Partly sunny;SSW;7;61%;52%;2

El Paso, TX;53;28;56;32;Plenty of sun;WNW;4;44%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;-15;-24;-17;-26;Very cold;NW;3;69%;17%;0

Fargo, ND;28;11;26;24;Becoming cloudy;SW;11;87%;26%;1

Grand Junction, CO;33;16;33;16;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;74%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;38;30;35;30;Morning flurries;W;8;75%;56%;1

Hartford, CT;49;39;44;32;Rain and drizzle;NW;5;95%;86%;0

Helena, MT;40;31;44;25;Becoming very windy;SSE;20;45%;59%;1

Honolulu, HI;80;71;82;73;A couple of showers;ENE;17;68%;73%;5

Houston, TX;67;45;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;46%;0%;3

Indianapolis, IN;50;35;38;27;Snowy in the morning;WNW;9;78%;66%;1

Jackson, MS;63;43;55;33;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;58%;9%;3

Jacksonville, FL;82;70;73;40;Thunderstorms;WNW;11;78%;75%;1

Juneau, AK;29;18;27;16;A little snow;ENE;6;78%;68%;0

Kansas City, MO;49;27;44;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;51%;3%;2

Knoxville, TN;56;51;54;32;Spotty showers;W;17;64%;70%;1

Las Vegas, NV;62;36;57;38;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;4;47%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;55;44;47;31;Rain/snow showers;WNW;10;75%;70%;1

Little Rock, AR;59;38;51;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;10;45%;5%;3

Long Beach, CA;70;47;66;46;Mostly sunny;N;3;62%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;75;49;69;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;61%;2%;3

Louisville, KY;55;40;44;31;Rain/snow showers;WNW;10;75%;64%;1

Madison, WI;36;27;32;26;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;70%;27%;2

Memphis, TN;60;38;47;33;Cooler;SW;11;59%;10%;3

Miami, FL;82;75;85;56;Rather cloudy;NW;12;72%;55%;2

Milwaukee, WI;36;27;34;27;Morning flurries;WSW;10;69%;55%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;35;20;29;25;Partly sunny;SSE;7;77%;57%;1

Mobile, AL;67;55;63;36;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;57%;15%;3

Montgomery, AL;69;53;56;32;Cooler;NW;11;60%;42%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;27;18;25;7;Windy, p.m. snow;NE;28;88%;93%;0

Nashville, TN;58;39;44;31;Spotty showers;W;10;66%;62%;1

New Orleans, LA;64;54;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;12;58%;7%;3

New York, NY;50;45;52;36;Rain and drizzle;NW;5;84%;80%;0

Newark, NJ;49;43;52;34;Rain and drizzle;NW;4;88%;79%;0

Norfolk, VA;59;56;64;40;Morning showers;WNW;10;82%;91%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;54;30;52;36;Plenty of sun;S;6;52%;3%;3

Olympia, WA;53;40;47;40;Windy with rain;S;19;84%;88%;0

Omaha, NE;41;21;43;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;62%;5%;2

Orlando, FL;84;69;79;45;Showers and t-storms;NW;15;80%;69%;1

Philadelphia, PA;51;47;57;37;A shower or two;NW;6;82%;80%;1

Phoenix, AZ;65;40;67;41;Sunshine;NE;5;52%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;53;45;47;30;Spotty showers;NW;7;81%;84%;0

Portland, ME;46;35;39;32;Bit of rain, snow;N;7;83%;87%;0

Portland, OR;56;40;46;41;Spotty showers;S;10;76%;87%;1

Providence, RI;47;40;45;33;Rain and drizzle;NNW;5;91%;85%;0

Raleigh, NC;66;58;65;37;A shower;WNW;12;73%;83%;2

Reno, NV;56;37;53;32;Partial sunshine;SW;7;48%;15%;3

Richmond, VA;59;54;64;37;Occasional rain;NNW;10;77%;81%;1

Roswell, NM;54;27;60;30;Plenty of sun;NW;5;45%;2%;3

Sacramento, CA;60;43;58;41;Clouds breaking;NW;6;82%;21%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;47;29;44;26;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;59%;4%;2

San Antonio, TX;67;38;72;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;40%;1%;4

San Diego, CA;66;48;68;48;Mostly sunny;N;6;63%;1%;3

San Francisco, CA;59;51;58;46;Clouds breaking;NW;6;75%;18%;2

Savannah, GA;76;65;70;37;Rain, then a shower;WNW;10;71%;67%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;42;47;42;Rain, windy, cooler;S;20;78%;90%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;36;10;34;30;Partly sunny;SW;7;74%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;51;39;44;33;Very windy;S;23;54%;44%;2

Springfield, IL;39;29;36;27;Morning snow;SW;12;82%;66%;1

St. Louis, MO;43;33;41;29;Morning flurries;SW;11;67%;55%;1

Tampa, FL;79;71;76;45;Showers and t-storms;NW;9;89%;80%;1

Toledo, OH;46;32;38;28;Morning flurries;WNW;6;79%;59%;1

Tucson, AZ;61;37;70;42;Abundant sunshine;E;5;44%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;54;33;52;33;Mostly sunny;S;5;40%;0%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;70;85;50;Winds subsiding;WNW;16;74%;68%;2

Washington, DC;57;52;63;36;A shower or two;NW;8;70%;80%;1

Wichita, KS;50;24;49;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;52%;4%;3

Wilmington, DE;51;48;59;36;A shower or two;NW;8;85%;80%;1

