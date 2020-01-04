US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;30;34;25;Colder;WSW;14;53%;81%;1
Albuquerque, NM;49;25;51;28;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;46%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;1;-5;1;-6;Very cold;NNE;3;75%;17%;1
Asheville, NC;52;29;48;33;Mostly sunny;NW;9;47%;2%;3
Atlanta, GA;56;33;51;35;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;50%;0%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;53;37;45;38;Windy and cooler;W;21;50%;2%;2
Austin, TX;72;47;75;47;Sunny and warm;SSW;7;36%;3%;3
Baltimore, MD;58;37;45;33;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;14;47%;7%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;61;37;65;46;Plenty of sun;S;5;57%;0%;3
Billings, MT;56;28;40;30;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;16;43%;8%;1
Birmingham, AL;53;30;55;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;53%;2%;3
Bismarck, ND;36;29;34;18;Mostly sunny;WSW;14;65%;2%;2
Boise, ID;46;32;41;29;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;6;71%;87%;1
Boston, MA;44;34;39;26;Colder with clearing;WNW;16;50%;8%;2
Bridgeport, CT;48;33;40;30;Clearing and colder;W;18;48%;66%;2
Buffalo, NY;36;30;34;32;Snow;SW;11;69%;85%;1
Burlington, VT;37;25;27;16;A snow shower;NW;11;69%;76%;1
Caribou, ME;34;21;25;4;Cloudy and colder;NW;11;74%;25%;0
Casper, WY;41;17;33;19;Mostly cloudy;SSW;14;66%;44%;1
Charleston, SC;67;39;56;41;Sunny and cooler;WSW;8;46%;0%;3
Charleston, WV;51;32;44;34;Partly sunny;WSW;7;59%;4%;2
Charlotte, NC;63;34;53;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;7;41%;0%;3
Cheyenne, WY;54;25;34;23;Much colder;WNW;18;52%;27%;2
Chicago, IL;33;27;42;28;Clouds and sun;W;18;64%;5%;2
Cleveland, OH;39;32;40;33;Afternoon flurries;WSW;15;62%;81%;1
Columbia, SC;67;37;56;36;Sunny and cooler;WSW;7;43%;0%;3
Columbus, OH;41;27;40;28;Sunny intervals;W;10;54%;4%;2
Concord, NH;37;28;31;12;Windy;NW;20;61%;6%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;58;43;69;37;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;11;40%;2%;3
Denver, CO;61;28;45;28;Cooler;WNW;6;47%;15%;3
Des Moines, IA;33;30;45;25;Sunny, breezy, mild;WNW;17;62%;3%;2
Detroit, MI;37;28;37;31;Some afternoon snow;W;10;71%;82%;1
Dodge City, KS;53;33;49;25;Brilliant sunshine;SE;11;46%;0%;3
Duluth, MN;31;26;36;20;A bit of a.m. snow;W;15;73%;70%;0
El Paso, TX;58;31;61;33;Plenty of sunshine;W;4;42%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-21;-28;-25;-32;Very cold;NNE;3;91%;14%;0
Fargo, ND;24;21;33;14;Windy;WSW;21;66%;2%;2
Grand Junction, CO;33;17;32;18;Partly sunny;N;5;73%;8%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;35;30;38;29;Rather cloudy;W;14;71%;43%;1
Hartford, CT;46;32;38;27;Windy and colder;W;19;51%;56%;2
Helena, MT;50;23;36;27;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;52%;19%;1
Honolulu, HI;81;72;82;72;Partly sunny, windy;ENE;19;62%;33%;4
Houston, TX;67;46;72;52;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;51%;1%;3
Indianapolis, IN;36;26;45;27;Sunny and mild;W;12;63%;4%;2
Jackson, MS;55;34;63;45;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;54%;1%;3
Jacksonville, FL;73;41;59;38;Sunny and cooler;WNW;7;47%;0%;3
Juneau, AK;29;17;23;17;A little snow;E;6;68%;89%;0
Kansas City, MO;44;35;52;26;Sunny and mild;NNW;10;47%;5%;2
Knoxville, TN;53;33;48;32;Mostly sunny;SW;7;57%;3%;3
Las Vegas, NV;61;37;59;39;Partly sunny;NNW;5;41%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;45;31;47;30;Decreasing clouds;WSW;12;57%;4%;2
Little Rock, AR;52;32;61;36;Plenty of sun;ENE;6;51%;13%;3
Long Beach, CA;68;45;66;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;57%;1%;3
Los Angeles, CA;71;48;71;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;51%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;42;31;51;29;Sunny;W;12;55%;5%;2
Madison, WI;32;25;41;25;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;57%;6%;2
Memphis, TN;45;33;59;39;Sunny, not as cool;S;9;57%;8%;3
Miami, FL;84;58;70;57;Sunny and cooler;N;13;42%;5%;4
Milwaukee, WI;33;25;42;27;Increasingly windy;W;20;67%;41%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;30;26;38;21;Windy;W;20;70%;25%;2
Mobile, AL;63;37;60;42;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;47%;0%;3
Montgomery, AL;59;32;55;35;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;50%;0%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;27;7;8;1;Very windy;NW;53;90%;64%;1
Nashville, TN;45;30;55;34;Sunny, not as cool;WSW;8;54%;3%;3
New Orleans, LA;62;42;63;47;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;50%;0%;3
New York, NY;52;36;41;35;Windy and cooler;W;25;43%;61%;2
Newark, NJ;52;34;41;33;Windy and cooler;WSW;19;44%;58%;2
Norfolk, VA;62;39;49;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;10;47%;0%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;52;38;56;30;Sunny;NNE;11;50%;5%;3
Olympia, WA;44;39;45;41;Morning showers;S;10;83%;80%;0
Omaha, NE;43;32;45;24;Mostly sunny;NW;13;58%;1%;2
Orlando, FL;82;45;62;42;Sunny, but cooler;N;8;43%;2%;4
Philadelphia, PA;55;36;44;35;Windy and cooler;WSW;19;44%;30%;2
Phoenix, AZ;67;41;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;4;52%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;46;29;37;33;Cloudy and colder;WSW;9;63%;63%;1
Portland, ME;40;32;36;19;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;16;55%;62%;1
Portland, OR;47;41;47;42;Morning showers;SSW;8;78%;90%;1
Providence, RI;46;33;39;24;Windy and colder;WNW;18;52%;10%;2
Raleigh, NC;66;36;51;33;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;7;45%;0%;3
Reno, NV;54;32;47;23;Partly sunny;W;9;47%;7%;3
Richmond, VA;63;37;49;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;8;44%;1%;2
Roswell, NM;61;29;62;31;Abundant sunshine;SE;4;44%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;56;41;59;38;Partly sunny;NNW;6;74%;10%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;46;29;39;28;Showers of rain/snow;ESE;7;72%;87%;1
San Antonio, TX;73;40;74;42;Sunny and mild;S;8;43%;3%;4
San Diego, CA;66;49;66;48;Mostly sunny;NE;6;67%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;58;46;58;43;Partly sunny;NNW;8;64%;2%;2
Savannah, GA;71;36;58;39;Sunny and cooler;WSW;7;51%;0%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;42;46;42;Morning showers;SSW;14;76%;93%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;36;30;38;21;Windy in the morning;W;16;68%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;44;34;43;33;Rain and snow shower;SW;10;66%;63%;1
Springfield, IL;36;26;48;24;Sunny, breezy, mild;W;16;63%;6%;2
St. Louis, MO;40;29;53;25;Sunny and mild;NW;10;52%;5%;2
Tampa, FL;75;45;62;40;Sunny and cooler;N;7;46%;2%;4
Toledo, OH;37;27;40;30;Mostly cloudy;W;9;70%;51%;1
Tucson, AZ;70;41;73;38;Sunny and warm;SW;5;39%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;52;36;57;31;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;49%;5%;3
Vero Beach, FL;84;50;65;43;Sunny and cooler;NW;13;57%;2%;4
Washington, DC;60;36;46;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;SW;14;46%;5%;2
Wichita, KS;49;33;53;26;Sunny and mild;NE;11;44%;3%;3
Wilmington, DE;54;36;44;32;Windy and cooler;SW;19;48%;5%;2
