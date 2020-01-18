US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;24;23;38;12;Mostly cloudy;NW;15;56%;66%;1
Albuquerque, NM;46;24;48;26;Partial sunshine;NE;6;43%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;7;-1;16;13;Very cold;NNE;7;65%;78%;0
Asheville, NC;46;30;37;17;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;15;51%;5%;3
Atlanta, GA;53;35;45;23;Mostly sunny;NW;14;42%;8%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;42;41;44;26;Windy with some sun;WNW;20;50%;7%;3
Austin, TX;66;38;58;37;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;35%;0%;4
Baltimore, MD;38;35;40;24;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;50%;9%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;76;41;56;35;Cooler;N;14;41%;16%;4
Billings, MT;23;12;39;23;Partly sunny;WSW;15;52%;1%;2
Birmingham, AL;59;32;46;23;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;12;42%;9%;3
Bismarck, ND;-1;-13;-2;-14;Bitterly cold;NW;8;70%;2%;1
Boise, ID;43;25;39;28;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;58%;5%;2
Boston, MA;28;23;44;19;Milder;WNW;13;53%;24%;2
Bridgeport, CT;30;29;42;18;Partly sunny;WNW;17;52%;7%;2
Buffalo, NY;36;28;31;14;A snow squall;NNW;18;65%;84%;1
Burlington, VT;17;16;30;8;Snow to flurries;N;11;78%;89%;0
Caribou, ME;3;-1;16;2;Periods of snow;NNW;9;79%;86%;0
Casper, WY;30;19;35;22;Partly sunny;SSW;16;55%;1%;2
Charleston, SC;64;59;64;34;A shower or two;NW;15;67%;64%;3
Charleston, WV;54;26;30;17;Much colder;WNW;11;61%;31%;2
Charlotte, NC;45;43;52;25;Mostly sunny, milder;NNW;11;48%;7%;3
Cheyenne, WY;38;21;42;22;Partly sunny;WSW;10;43%;2%;3
Chicago, IL;36;6;20;16;Quite cold;WNW;15;65%;41%;2
Cleveland, OH;42;21;25;23;Windy, a.m. flurries;NNW;22;69%;83%;1
Columbia, SC;58;54;58;27;Partly sunny;NNW;10;49%;15%;3
Columbus, OH;46;13;20;15;Partial sunshine;WNW;13;45%;23%;2
Concord, NH;19;17;39;9;Inc. clouds;NW;10;68%;29%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;55;31;54;33;Partly sunny;NW;5;43%;3%;3
Denver, CO;45;21;48;24;Mostly sunny;SW;6;39%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;13;-5;4;-7;Sunshine, very cold;NW;14;75%;2%;2
Detroit, MI;39;19;27;13;Colder with flurries;NW;13;65%;82%;1
Dodge City, KS;43;21;46;19;Mostly sunny;SE;7;49%;2%;3
Duluth, MN;27;12;21;5;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;71%;37%;1
El Paso, TX;63;36;62;39;Mostly cloudy;E;8;44%;1%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-20;-30;-17;-23;Very cold;ENE;3;70%;7%;0
Fargo, ND;3;-5;2;-9;Some sun, very cold;NW;10;76%;22%;1
Grand Junction, CO;35;15;37;16;Mostly sunny;NE;4;58%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;37;19;28;11;Snow at times;NNW;16;68%;76%;1
Hartford, CT;28;24;42;17;Not as cold;NW;14;52%;32%;2
Helena, MT;32;21;37;17;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;65%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;79;69;79;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;57%;23%;4
Houston, TX;72;43;57;40;Cooler;NE;15;40%;8%;4
Indianapolis, IN;45;9;19;14;Sunshine and frigid;WNW;13;68%;9%;2
Jackson, MS;69;34;50;29;Partly sunny, cooler;N;12;42%;8%;3
Jacksonville, FL;75;63;72;38;A t-storm in spots;NW;11;72%;50%;1
Juneau, AK;20;18;31;27;Snow, not as cold;E;8;83%;96%;0
Kansas City, MO;32;14;21;5;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;10;45%;7%;3
Knoxville, TN;48;28;38;21;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;53%;5%;3
Las Vegas, NV;61;37;64;44;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;31%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;51;17;26;16;Mostly sunny;NW;13;59%;4%;3
Little Rock, AR;61;31;49;25;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;7;37%;6%;3
Long Beach, CA;71;46;71;49;Turning out cloudy;SW;4;36%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;71;50;74;53;Increasing clouds;SSW;4;31%;1%;3
Louisville, KY;54;17;27;18;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;12;53%;4%;3
Madison, WI;33;4;18;6;Sunshine, very cold;NW;15;61%;27%;2
Memphis, TN;64;30;44;22;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;11;43%;8%;3
Miami, FL;76;69;81;67;Partly sunny;WSW;8;60%;27%;4
Milwaukee, WI;37;7;23;14;Partly sunny, colder;NW;17;70%;43%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;-1;11;-1;Sunshine and colder;WNW;11;71%;14%;1
Mobile, AL;68;47;55;33;Cooler;N;16;44%;22%;4
Montgomery, AL;62;42;49;27;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;11;43%;15%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;16;1;15;-5;Very windy;NW;44;97%;84%;1
Nashville, TN;58;24;36;17;Much colder;NNW;10;50%;4%;3
New Orleans, LA;79;49;56;41;Cooler;N;15;45%;22%;4
New York, NY;35;32;42;22;Partly sunny;WNW;19;47%;5%;2
Newark, NJ;33;30;41;21;Partly sunny;WNW;15;47%;8%;2
Norfolk, VA;49;48;55;27;Mostly sunny;NW;11;51%;21%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;47;28;52;25;Partly sunny;NNE;7;42%;0%;3
Olympia, WA;49;42;52;41;Spotty showers;WNW;3;90%;82%;1
Omaha, NE;19;1;9;-4;Mostly sunny, cold;NNW;14;71%;3%;2
Orlando, FL;79;63;76;49;A t-storm in spots;NNW;9;70%;60%;1
Philadelphia, PA;35;32;40;24;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;47%;6%;2
Phoenix, AZ;72;47;76;54;Nice with sunshine;ENE;5;33%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;41;19;24;17;Afternoon flurries;W;13;63%;80%;1
Portland, ME;24;22;38;16;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;8;65%;69%;1
Portland, OR;48;44;53;41;Mainly cloudy;E;7;72%;44%;1
Providence, RI;29;25;43;18;Not as cold;WNW;10;54%;11%;2
Raleigh, NC;50;49;54;25;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;47%;19%;3
Reno, NV;47;27;48;34;Mostly cloudy;S;6;52%;3%;1
Richmond, VA;43;41;48;24;Mostly sunny;NW;11;44%;6%;3
Roswell, NM;56;26;51;28;Mainly cloudy;SW;7;53%;1%;3
Sacramento, CA;53;35;54;41;Rather cloudy;NW;3;90%;3%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;40;24;41;24;Mostly sunny;E;4;64%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;69;39;59;40;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;34%;0%;4
San Diego, CA;69;47;69;52;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;5;45%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;54;44;55;47;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;62%;1%;1
Savannah, GA;70;60;65;33;A shower or two;NW;14;62%;60%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;42;53;43;Spotty showers;SE;7;76%;72%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;6;-7;0;-11;Partly sunny, frigid;NNW;11;69%;2%;2
Spokane, WA;36;33;41;29;Mostly cloudy;NE;3;78%;16%;1
Springfield, IL;41;4;14;4;Sunshine, very cold;NW;15;66%;4%;2
St. Louis, MO;46;14;22;9;Very cold;NNW;12;58%;2%;3
Tampa, FL;78;63;75;48;Heavy thunderstorms;NNW;6;81%;84%;1
Toledo, OH;40;15;24;10;Morning flurries;NW;12;74%;80%;1
Tucson, AZ;71;45;75;51;Warm with sunshine;ESE;7;39%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;48;27;48;22;Partly sunny;NE;4;45%;4%;3
Vero Beach, FL;77;62;82;59;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;7;61%;33%;4
Washington, DC;38;37;42;25;Partial sunshine;WNW;14;45%;5%;2
Wichita, KS;44;25;40;17;Mostly sunny;NE;7;47%;0%;3
Wilmington, DE;35;34;40;24;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;45%;4%;2
