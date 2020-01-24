US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;24;40;34;Rain and snow;SE;4;82%;95%;1
Albuquerque, NM;51;30;55;29;Mostly sunny;N;11;46%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;10;0;7;-5;Some sun, very cold;N;9;66%;2%;1
Asheville, NC;46;32;42;28;Areas of low clouds;NW;10;70%;20%;2
Atlanta, GA;55;38;47;35;Cooler;WNW;9;59%;8%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;48;45;53;39;Rain, some heavy;W;14;96%;81%;0
Austin, TX;69;44;67;55;Clouding up;S;7;59%;71%;4
Baltimore, MD;51;45;55;37;Morning rain;W;9;80%;80%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;64;37;64;49;Partly sunny;SE;4;51%;79%;4
Billings, MT;51;32;49;28;Partly sunny;WSW;12;50%;5%;2
Birmingham, AL;57;36;50;34;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;59%;15%;3
Bismarck, ND;21;13;35;27;A little icy mix;W;6;88%;80%;1
Boise, ID;48;36;47;41;Cloudy;SE;7;68%;40%;1
Boston, MA;44;38;46;43;A little p.m. rain;ESE;14;79%;90%;1
Bridgeport, CT;46;32;45;34;Heavy afternoon rain;WSW;17;92%;84%;1
Buffalo, NY;49;38;41;35;Rain in the morning;SW;9;80%;93%;1
Burlington, VT;41;28;38;34;Bit of rain, snow;N;7;78%;89%;1
Caribou, ME;26;11;28;23;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;81%;76%;1
Casper, WY;43;29;41;25;Clouds breaking;SSW;16;61%;26%;2
Charleston, SC;61;51;61;40;Mostly sunny;W;9;55%;3%;4
Charleston, WV;55;38;43;33;Showers of rain/snow;WSW;8;70%;81%;1
Charlotte, NC;59;39;54;31;Sun and some clouds;WNW;6;59%;4%;3
Cheyenne, WY;48;30;45;28;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;46%;6%;3
Chicago, IL;36;33;36;31;Snow tapering off;W;9;94%;89%;1
Cleveland, OH;47;37;42;34;Showers of rain/snow;SW;10;80%;82%;1
Columbia, SC;64;43;56;35;Mostly sunny;W;8;58%;4%;3
Columbus, OH;46;36;38;29;Showers of rain/snow;WSW;10;71%;82%;1
Concord, NH;45;28;40;35;A little p.m. rain;ENE;9;87%;90%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;39;64;49;Increasing clouds;S;13;57%;62%;4
Denver, CO;58;32;54;28;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;38%;7%;3
Des Moines, IA;32;21;30;20;Low clouds;NW;11;83%;0%;1
Detroit, MI;39;35;38;34;Rain and snow shower;WSW;6;85%;79%;1
Dodge City, KS;49;27;53;30;Periods of sun;NW;7;67%;8%;2
Duluth, MN;34;28;35;26;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;80%;24%;1
El Paso, TX;64;39;68;37;Hazy sunshine;NW;8;42%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-3;-14;-7;-23;Cloudy with flurries;NE;4;57%;81%;0
Fargo, ND;27;15;23;17;Rather cloudy;SSE;7;76%;41%;2
Grand Junction, CO;38;26;39;25;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;76%;3%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;37;33;37;33;Cloudy, some snow;W;5;95%;81%;1
Hartford, CT;46;28;44;34;Heavy afternoon rain;SSE;15;83%;93%;1
Helena, MT;44;29;43;27;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;58%;10%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;67;82;68;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;9;61%;60%;5
Houston, TX;65;44;66;58;A p.m. shower or two;SE;7;63%;84%;4
Indianapolis, IN;45;33;37;29;Snow showers, colder;WSW;12;85%;83%;1
Jackson, MS;52;34;55;42;Partly sunny;S;3;58%;29%;4
Jacksonville, FL;76;50;66;41;Not as warm;WNW;9;49%;8%;4
Juneau, AK;37;30;35;32;A bit of snow;E;6;89%;94%;0
Kansas City, MO;33;23;40;28;Mostly cloudy;SSW;4;77%;26%;2
Knoxville, TN;49;37;42;32;Cloudy and chilly;WSW;8;65%;18%;1
Las Vegas, NV;70;44;67;45;Partly sunny;NNW;6;38%;1%;3
Lexington, KY;49;35;39;31;Rain and snow shower;WSW;11;74%;57%;1
Little Rock, AR;44;30;52;40;Mostly sunny, milder;SSE;5;58%;68%;3
Long Beach, CA;67;49;71;51;Mostly sunny;N;3;61%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;78;53;75;52;Mostly sunny;SE;5;52%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;48;37;40;30;Rain and snow shower;WSW;11;74%;53%;1
Madison, WI;36;33;36;28;A snow shower;WNW;7;89%;66%;1
Memphis, TN;45;33;48;39;Partly sunny;SSW;7;66%;59%;3
Miami, FL;77;64;79;56;Clouds and sun;N;6;65%;44%;4
Milwaukee, WI;37;33;38;32;A little snow;WNW;7;82%;80%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;33;27;32;19;Rather cloudy;W;8;79%;20%;1
Mobile, AL;65;40;60;43;Mostly sunny;NW;5;56%;27%;4
Montgomery, AL;58;36;51;36;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;60%;13%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;31;21;26;20;Very windy;ESE;34;55%;89%;1
Nashville, TN;50;35;43;32;Cloudy;WSW;7;67%;12%;1
New Orleans, LA;64;46;60;47;Partly sunny;SE;5;53%;59%;4
New York, NY;52;38;50;37;Heavy afternoon rain;WSW;25;84%;84%;1
Newark, NJ;52;35;50;35;Periods of rain;WSW;14;84%;84%;1
Norfolk, VA;55;52;62;35;Morning rain;W;9;68%;68%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;50;33;60;40;Not as cool;SE;10;63%;37%;3
Olympia, WA;52;45;53;45;Rain and drizzle;ENE;6;85%;90%;0
Omaha, NE;31;18;32;23;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;88%;6%;2
Orlando, FL;76;56;70;46;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;10;47%;7%;4
Philadelphia, PA;57;40;55;35;Rain, some heavy;W;10;79%;83%;0
Phoenix, AZ;74;46;73;48;Sunny and nice;ENE;5;50%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;48;39;42;33;Rain and snow shower;SW;8;73%;86%;1
Portland, ME;41;35;39;37;Bit of rain, snow;E;10;75%;88%;1
Portland, OR;54;46;55;49;Occasional rain;SE;7;82%;92%;0
Providence, RI;48;31;46;40;Afternoon downpours;SE;12;80%;95%;1
Raleigh, NC;63;49;58;34;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;60%;9%;3
Reno, NV;53;35;58;41;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;61%;41%;2
Richmond, VA;58;51;59;33;Partly sunny;W;7;65%;29%;3
Roswell, NM;59;32;70;32;Partly sunny;NW;10;38%;3%;4
Sacramento, CA;59;49;63;54;Cloudy;S;5;88%;66%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;41;35;47;33;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;5;73%;6%;2
San Antonio, TX;70;41;66;58;Cloudy;ESE;7;77%;78%;1
San Diego, CA;65;51;67;52;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;76%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;60;53;60;54;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;96%;70%;1
Savannah, GA;69;45;62;39;Mostly sunny;W;9;58%;2%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;46;54;47;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;81%;92%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;30;17;28;21;Periods of sun;SW;4;81%;15%;2
Spokane, WA;46;34;44;37;Mostly cloudy;ENE;2;85%;44%;1
Springfield, IL;37;29;34;23;A snow shower;W;14;89%;64%;1
St. Louis, MO;37;32;38;25;A thick cloud cover;WNW;10;71%;9%;1
Tampa, FL;73;55;69;45;Mostly sunny;NW;7;56%;8%;4
Toledo, OH;39;34;38;32;Bit of rain, snow;WSW;4;88%;82%;1
Tucson, AZ;75;44;72;44;Sunny and warm;SE;5;53%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;44;28;55;41;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;67%;74%;3
Vero Beach, FL;75;57;72;44;Partly sunny;NW;8;58%;14%;4
Washington, DC;52;47;54;36;Morning rain;W;8;68%;70%;1
Wichita, KS;40;25;47;29;Mostly sunny, milder;E;7;72%;31%;3
Wilmington, DE;52;41;55;35;Rain, heavy at times;W;11;79%;82%;1
_____
