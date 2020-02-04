US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;45;29;35;21;Colder;ESE;7;39%;69%;2
Albuquerque, NM;33;17;37;20;Periods of sun, cold;NNW;12;34%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;29;24;34;31;A little snow;S;0;76%;87%;0
Asheville, NC;60;55;66;58;Spotty showers;SSE;8;75%;93%;1
Atlanta, GA;67;60;69;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;79%;91%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;55;44;46;39;Rain and drizzle;ENE;14;65%;91%;1
Austin, TX;80;41;50;33;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;12;60%;66%;1
Baltimore, MD;63;43;44;38;Rain and drizzle;E;8;59%;87%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;74;68;76;49;Damaging t-storms;WNW;12;82%;91%;1
Billings, MT;30;18;36;27;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;50%;81%;2
Birmingham, AL;71;64;71;59;Severe thunderstorms;S;10;80%;93%;1
Bismarck, ND;24;13;31;18;Mostly sunny;S;10;66%;45%;2
Boise, ID;36;26;38;36;Morning snow;NNW;4;76%;90%;1
Boston, MA;47;36;40;30;A bit of a.m. rain;NE;9;37%;85%;2
Bridgeport, CT;52;36;41;32;Occasional a.m. rain;E;6;42%;90%;1
Buffalo, NY;37;24;30;27;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;56%;53%;2
Burlington, VT;35;24;24;14;Colder;ESE;9;58%;68%;2
Caribou, ME;31;14;19;3;Sunshine and colder;WSW;10;62%;10%;2
Casper, WY;11;-2;20;14;Mostly cloudy, cold;SSW;19;65%;27%;2
Charleston, SC;66;56;70;60;Cloudy and mild;SSW;8;72%;44%;2
Charleston, WV;59;39;45;43;Spotty showers;ESE;6;96%;95%;1
Charlotte, NC;67;60;67;61;Cloudy with a shower;S;8;73%;99%;1
Cheyenne, WY;14;1;24;14;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;13;46%;17%;3
Chicago, IL;36;30;33;29;Mainly cloudy;NE;12;55%;81%;1
Cleveland, OH;40;29;34;31;A bit of a.m. snow;NE;14;60%;85%;1
Columbia, SC;73;57;73;63;Cloudy;S;7;67%;88%;1
Columbus, OH;56;30;37;32;Rain and sleet;E;9;62%;88%;1
Concord, NH;41;29;35;19;Colder;N;9;45%;65%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;64;33;38;27;Morning rain;NW;16;84%;85%;1
Denver, CO;19;1;29;16;Lots of sun, cold;SW;6;46%;22%;3
Des Moines, IA;26;17;28;15;Cloudy;NNE;8;64%;71%;1
Detroit, MI;36;24;31;26;More clouds than sun;ENE;8;57%;75%;1
Dodge City, KS;28;16;33;15;Decreasing clouds;W;13;55%;3%;3
Duluth, MN;17;7;28;12;Mostly sunny;SW;10;55%;2%;2
El Paso, TX;53;31;45;29;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;9;48%;25%;3
Fairbanks, AK;13;3;13;11;Considerable clouds;SE;3;91%;63%;0
Fargo, ND;13;5;25;14;Mostly sunny;S;12;71%;2%;2
Grand Junction, CO;25;5;26;12;A bit of p.m. snow;N;5;50%;89%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;36;22;31;24;Rather cloudy;ENE;7;54%;81%;1
Hartford, CT;53;35;42;29;A little a.m. rain;E;7;37%;87%;2
Helena, MT;34;20;39;31;Cloudy;ESE;8;51%;63%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;67;82;67;Partly sunny;NW;4;62%;84%;4
Houston, TX;79;59;62;37;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;9;84%;70%;1
Indianapolis, IN;56;30;35;30;A bit of a.m. snow;ENE;11;76%;88%;1
Jackson, MS;73;65;73;47;Damaging t-storms;W;11;84%;94%;1
Jacksonville, FL;74;55;78;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;7;66%;29%;2
Juneau, AK;38;35;40;36;A little snow;SE;9;93%;83%;0
Kansas City, MO;34;26;31;21;A bit of snow;N;10;73%;81%;1
Knoxville, TN;60;57;67;62;Rain and a t-storm;S;8;76%;96%;1
Las Vegas, NV;49;30;53;36;Sunshine and cold;NE;7;27%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;57;35;43;41;A little rain;ESE;10;97%;97%;1
Little Rock, AR;64;41;44;36;Cooler with rain;WNW;8;100%;81%;1
Long Beach, CA;61;36;63;43;Mostly sunny, cool;E;5;27%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;63;40;64;45;Mostly sunny;E;5;27%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;59;35;42;39;Spotty showers;E;10;87%;97%;1
Madison, WI;29;14;27;21;Inc. clouds;NE;5;65%;42%;2
Memphis, TN;64;47;54;38;Cooler with rain;NW;9;88%;91%;1
Miami, FL;77;69;79;73;Periods of sun;SE;11;66%;12%;3
Milwaukee, WI;33;23;31;26;Inc. clouds;ENE;7;57%;78%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;8;28;13;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;61%;1%;2
Mobile, AL;69;65;72;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;10;91%;96%;1
Montgomery, AL;72;63;71;63;Rain and a t-storm;S;9;78%;93%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;23;1;7;4;Very windy, colder;WSW;42;66%;27%;3
Nashville, TN;65;49;56;46;Rain and a t-storm;S;6;99%;89%;1
New Orleans, LA;75;67;75;56;Severe thunderstorms;SW;12;83%;97%;1
New York, NY;58;39;43;34;Rain and drizzle;E;7;39%;99%;1
Newark, NJ;59;38;43;33;Rain and drizzle;E;7;42%;100%;1
Norfolk, VA;69;58;60;45;Spotty showers;ENE;7;81%;87%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;36;25;32;18;Very cold with snow;NW;14;84%;69%;1
Olympia, WA;40;39;51;47;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;92%;90%;0
Omaha, NE;28;18;30;16;Cloudy;E;7;60%;30%;1
Orlando, FL;75;58;81;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;62%;33%;3
Philadelphia, PA;60;39;42;37;Cooler, a.m. drizzle;E;7;50%;95%;1
Phoenix, AZ;56;34;57;36;Cool with sunshine;S;6;21%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;56;30;38;35;Cloudy and colder;ESE;7;58%;77%;1
Portland, ME;39;30;35;23;Clouds breaking;NE;8;37%;25%;2
Portland, OR;43;40;51;47;Rain;SW;6;83%;94%;0
Providence, RI;49;36;42;29;A little a.m. rain;ENE;7;37%;84%;1
Raleigh, NC;72;59;68;58;Cloudy with a shower;S;7;70%;93%;1
Reno, NV;35;21;50;30;Milder;W;5;47%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;70;54;59;40;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;78%;87%;1
Roswell, NM;35;21;34;16;Some sun, very cold;W;7;64%;10%;4
Sacramento, CA;57;30;59;35;Mostly sunny;SE;4;61%;1%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;27;12;30;26;A little p.m. snow;SSE;8;77%;98%;1
San Antonio, TX;82;43;53;31;Cloudy;N;13;72%;60%;1
San Diego, CA;60;39;63;46;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;6;36%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;56;42;58;45;Partly sunny;SW;6;55%;1%;3
Savannah, GA;71;53;74;62;Cloudy and warm;S;7;74%;29%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;41;40;52;48;Rain and drizzle;SSW;13;90%;83%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;26;13;29;14;Mostly cloudy;S;8;62%;8%;1
Spokane, WA;35;29;38;34;A little a.m. snow;SW;4;83%;69%;1
Springfield, IL;38;28;33;25;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;13;74%;87%;1
St. Louis, MO;42;31;33;28;An icy mix;N;10;84%;92%;1
Tampa, FL;74;59;78;68;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;76%;44%;2
Toledo, OH;37;25;32;26;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;61%;74%;1
Tucson, AZ;48;25;50;28;Mostly sunny, cold;W;7;27%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;39;28;33;21;Snow, sleet;NW;9;85%;89%;1
Vero Beach, FL;77;60;80;68;Partly sunny;SSE;11;69%;19%;3
Washington, DC;64;43;46;38;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;57%;84%;1
Wichita, KS;29;23;30;17;A little a.m. snow;NNW;11;69%;61%;1
Wilmington, DE;63;40;43;36;Cooler, a.m. drizzle;ENE;9;51%;93%;1
