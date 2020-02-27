US Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;39;26;33;21;Mostly cloudy;WSW;15;42%;60%;1

Albuquerque, NM;59;29;60;34;Partly sunny;ENE;4;29%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;23;4;18;1;Cloudy and cold;NNE;3;72%;56%;1

Asheville, NC;41;26;42;28;Rain and snow shower;WNW;10;59%;81%;2

Atlanta, GA;47;32;50;36;Some sun;W;10;51%;44%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;45;34;46;29;Inc. clouds;WNW;19;38%;64%;4

Austin, TX;63;41;72;47;Mostly sunny;SW;3;30%;1%;5

Baltimore, MD;44;32;46;28;Inc. clouds;WNW;15;38%;49%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;54;33;66;38;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;46%;4%;5

Billings, MT;50;32;54;37;Sunny and breezy;SW;18;43%;3%;3

Birmingham, AL;48;32;53;35;Mostly sunny;W;9;51%;27%;4

Bismarck, ND;37;25;42;26;Cloudy;SW;6;62%;2%;2

Boise, ID;56;32;61;37;Mild with sunshine;ESE;10;41%;2%;4

Boston, MA;52;29;41;27;Windy and cooler;WSW;25;28%;6%;4

Bridgeport, CT;43;27;39;25;Windy;W;23;31%;8%;4

Buffalo, NY;26;21;26;18;Windy with snow;W;24;62%;98%;1

Burlington, VT;40;23;29;15;Cloudy and colder;SSW;14;55%;74%;1

Caribou, ME;29;18;26;3;Cloudy and breezy;SW;14;56%;40%;1

Casper, WY;37;19;40;28;Sunny and breezy;SSW;20;60%;3%;4

Charleston, SC;55;35;58;41;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;40%;14%;5

Charleston, WV;37;30;41;21;Snow showers;WNW;9;55%;72%;1

Charlotte, NC;51;30;52;32;Showers around;W;9;40%;68%;3

Cheyenne, WY;40;28;51;34;Sunny, not as cool;W;14;32%;2%;4

Chicago, IL;32;18;30;17;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;13;50%;7%;3

Cleveland, OH;29;22;28;24;Snow showers, windy;WNW;21;63%;86%;1

Columbia, SC;52;31;55;36;Clouds and sun;W;10;41%;14%;4

Columbus, OH;30;20;28;16;Afternoon flurries;WNW;12;52%;58%;2

Concord, NH;43;20;34;17;Colder;WSW;14;37%;23%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;38;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;43%;0%;5

Denver, CO;47;26;54;29;Sunny and milder;SW;7;31%;2%;4

Des Moines, IA;38;25;41;25;Mostly sunny;E;11;59%;1%;3

Detroit, MI;27;18;27;19;Mostly cloudy;WNW;16;59%;33%;1

Dodge City, KS;51;27;58;35;Breezy with sunshine;SSW;20;48%;0%;4

Duluth, MN;23;3;24;10;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;7;60%;0%;3

El Paso, TX;62;35;67;42;Mostly cloudy;E;5;23%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-6;-31;-10;-29;Very cold;NE;3;70%;54%;1

Fargo, ND;18;7;25;20;Clouds and sun;S;4;72%;1%;3

Grand Junction, CO;50;21;53;26;Sunny;NE;6;33%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;26;19;26;19;Very cold;NW;14;62%;32%;1

Hartford, CT;48;27;39;25;Windy and colder;WSW;19;32%;12%;4

Helena, MT;49;31;56;30;Sunny and mild;ESE;6;45%;6%;3

Honolulu, HI;81;70;80;69;Increasingly windy;ENE;19;51%;60%;8

Houston, TX;59;40;72;46;Sunny and warmer;WSW;7;41%;0%;5

Indianapolis, IN;34;18;31;16;Clouds and sun, cold;NW;9;64%;16%;2

Jackson, MS;51;35;60;38;Mostly sunny;W;9;47%;1%;5

Jacksonville, FL;57;35;60;42;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;43%;10%;5

Juneau, AK;39;36;38;29;A bit of snow;NNW;7;92%;91%;1

Kansas City, MO;47;29;53;31;Inc. clouds;S;11;51%;16%;4

Knoxville, TN;44;32;44;30;Rain/snow showers;WSW;9;60%;85%;1

Las Vegas, NV;71;45;70;49;Clouds and sun;N;5;24%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;38;30;41;21;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;11;52%;66%;2

Little Rock, AR;52;37;58;36;Partly sunny;W;9;42%;2%;5

Long Beach, CA;84;57;81;54;Clearing;SSE;5;25%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;86;59;86;55;Clearing;SE;5;23%;1%;4

Louisville, KY;42;31;43;23;Variable cloudiness;NW;9;54%;69%;2

Madison, WI;28;11;27;7;Very cold;WNW;9;54%;4%;4

Memphis, TN;49;36;54;35;Clouds and sunshine;NW;10;56%;45%;4

Miami, FL;67;50;68;50;Abundant sunshine;NW;9;44%;14%;6

Milwaukee, WI;29;14;28;15;Chilly with some sun;NW;14;43%;7%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;24;14;27;17;Mostly sunny;SW;7;56%;0%;3

Mobile, AL;55;35;64;42;Plenty of sun;WNW;8;44%;4%;5

Montgomery, AL;48;31;55;37;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;46%;8%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;23;-5;2;-5;Afternoon flurries;WSW;27;98%;69%;1

Nashville, TN;47;36;50;29;Rain and snow shower;WNW;8;49%;67%;1

New Orleans, LA;54;40;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;9;46%;3%;5

New York, NY;41;29;41;28;Windy;W;25;28%;4%;4

Newark, NJ;40;28;41;27;Windy;W;20;28%;6%;4

Norfolk, VA;50;32;53;33;Periods of sun;W;15;41%;54%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;60;32;65;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;43%;1%;5

Olympia, WA;58;33;52;37;Rain and drizzle;SSW;8;80%;88%;2

Omaha, NE;42;28;47;28;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;67%;2%;2

Orlando, FL;62;40;63;44;Sunny, but cool;W;10;42%;8%;6

Philadelphia, PA;43;31;44;27;Periods of sun;WNW;15;32%;10%;4

Phoenix, AZ;77;49;80;51;Partly sunny;NE;5;23%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;30;23;33;20;Cold with flurries;W;15;44%;80%;2

Portland, ME;45;27;36;24;Partly sunny;WSW;16;38%;22%;2

Portland, OR;61;36;57;40;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;69%;81%;2

Providence, RI;50;27;40;24;Windy and colder;WSW;20;36%;6%;4

Raleigh, NC;50;29;52;32;Becoming cloudy;WNW;8;40%;50%;3

Reno, NV;67;34;68;42;Periods of sun, mild;WSW;8;29%;2%;4

Richmond, VA;49;30;50;28;Showers around;WNW;14;42%;72%;2

Roswell, NM;68;29;68;35;Partly sunny;S;5;27%;0%;5

Sacramento, CA;77;44;75;47;Mainly cloudy, mild;S;4;62%;3%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;51;31;56;39;Abundant sunshine;SSE;7;41%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;62;34;72;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;40%;0%;6

San Diego, CA;82;57;80;55;Decreasing clouds;SSE;6;31%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;72;51;66;50;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;72%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;56;32;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;42%;6%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;37;52;40;Rain and drizzle;SSW;11;77%;84%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;30;26;38;27;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;80%;1%;2

Spokane, WA;54;32;59;36;Clouds and sun, mild;SW;5;54%;58%;3

Springfield, IL;41;19;36;18;Periods of sun, cold;NW;9;68%;17%;2

St. Louis, MO;45;25;44;25;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;55%;44%;1

Tampa, FL;60;42;62;49;Sunny, but cool;WNW;8;57%;13%;6

Toledo, OH;27;17;26;18;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;14;67%;21%;1

Tucson, AZ;75;47;79;50;Partly sunny;ESE;8;19%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;58;32;64;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;41%;1%;4

Vero Beach, FL;66;40;65;42;Sunny, but cool;WNW;11;50%;12%;6

Washington, DC;45;32;48;29;Inc. clouds;W;16;37%;52%;3

Wichita, KS;51;30;58;33;Sunshine and breezy;WNW;16;45%;0%;4

Wilmington, DE;44;30;44;27;Periods of sun;WNW;15;35%;11%;4

