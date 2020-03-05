US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;46;26;48;24;A little p.m. rain;NNE;6;52%;82%;1
Albuquerque, NM;66;37;65;39;Partly sunny;SSE;9;31%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;16;-2;17;12;Very cold;NNE;6;66%;27%;2
Asheville, NC;53;38;41;29;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;17;52%;44%;4
Atlanta, GA;51;43;52;32;Sunny and breezy;NNW;14;45%;1%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;51;41;48;37;Becoming rainy;NE;8;80%;94%;1
Austin, TX;72;47;69;45;Partly sunny;N;6;36%;1%;6
Baltimore, MD;54;39;49;36;Rain and drizzle;NNW;6;68%;81%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;65;48;65;40;Brilliant sunshine;N;9;38%;1%;6
Billings, MT;54;40;68;44;Periods of sun;SW;15;31%;1%;3
Birmingham, AL;55;42;55;32;Plenty of sun;N;13;40%;0%;5
Bismarck, ND;41;25;49;29;Partly sunny;S;13;58%;2%;3
Boise, ID;68;45;69;49;Some brightening;ESE;10;35%;27%;4
Boston, MA;52;36;47;28;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;13;55%;66%;1
Bridgeport, CT;50;33;45;31;A little p.m. rain;NNE;10;65%;83%;1
Buffalo, NY;41;33;37;22;A little snow;NNE;10;74%;90%;1
Burlington, VT;43;27;40;17;Rain and snow shower;NNW;9;66%;64%;1
Caribou, ME;33;10;30;7;Cloudy;N;7;53%;5%;2
Casper, WY;46;32;49;36;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;21;50%;0%;4
Charleston, SC;57;48;63;38;Decreasing clouds;NW;13;53%;4%;5
Charleston, WV;62;40;42;29;Rain/snow showers;NW;10;66%;77%;1
Charlotte, NC;53;40;55;35;Partly sunny;WNW;12;45%;5%;5
Cheyenne, WY;50;29;62;33;Clouds and sun, mild;WSW;10;26%;1%;5
Chicago, IL;52;29;38;28;Winds subsiding;NNE;21;54%;8%;4
Cleveland, OH;49;34;39;28;Snow showers;NNW;18;76%;72%;1
Columbia, SC;53;44;57;35;Mostly sunny;NW;11;45%;4%;5
Columbus, OH;52;33;38;23;Snow showers, colder;NNW;15;63%;68%;1
Concord, NH;49;25;45;23;Bit of rain, snow;NNE;8;58%;65%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;43;65;43;Partly sunny;SE;8;37%;1%;5
Denver, CO;55;31;66;38;Periods of sun, mild;SSW;6;26%;1%;5
Des Moines, IA;49;26;49;34;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;46%;0%;4
Detroit, MI;47;33;40;22;Snow showers, colder;N;13;65%;64%;1
Dodge City, KS;59;28;66;42;Mostly sunny;S;19;35%;1%;5
Duluth, MN;34;16;33;26;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;60%;0%;3
El Paso, TX;63;44;65;46;Partly sunny;ESE;9;39%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-12;-27;4;-6;Sunny, but very cold;NW;4;44%;23%;2
Fargo, ND;34;14;33;28;Mostly sunny;SSE;13;78%;1%;3
Grand Junction, CO;63;31;65;38;Partly sunny, mild;E;7;28%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;47;33;39;19;Morning snow showers;NNW;14;61%;62%;2
Hartford, CT;52;30;49;32;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;8;57%;81%;1
Helena, MT;56;32;62;35;Periods of sun, mild;SSE;8;41%;9%;4
Honolulu, HI;81;69;80;68;Increasingly windy;ENE;18;63%;70%;5
Houston, TX;71;52;70;47;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;35%;2%;6
Indianapolis, IN;56;32;37;24;Colder;NNW;16;62%;7%;1
Jackson, MS;64;43;60;35;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;10;42%;0%;5
Jacksonville, FL;85;54;68;40;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;12;52%;5%;6
Juneau, AK;32;21;29;18;Cloudy with flurries;ENE;5;72%;60%;1
Kansas City, MO;59;30;56;38;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;41%;2%;4
Knoxville, TN;59;40;44;31;Partial sunshine;NNW;11;53%;7%;3
Las Vegas, NV;77;51;77;54;Clouds and sun, warm;S;5;25%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;59;34;39;26;Mainly cloudy;NW;15;64%;25%;1
Little Rock, AR;70;42;61;35;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;9;33%;0%;5
Long Beach, CA;73;53;68;54;Low clouds and fog;WSW;6;64%;14%;4
Los Angeles, CA;77;54;73;54;Low clouds and fog;S;5;60%;14%;5
Louisville, KY;63;36;44;25;Cooler;NNW;15;53%;0%;1
Madison, WI;45;24;38;23;Clearing;SSE;10;48%;0%;4
Memphis, TN;66;40;56;35;Sunny and cooler;NE;13;43%;0%;5
Miami, FL;87;74;83;57;A t-storm in spots;N;10;64%;43%;4
Milwaukee, WI;50;29;38;25;Colder;WNW;16;50%;7%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;24;41;30;Sunny;S;6;50%;0%;4
Mobile, AL;63;49;65;40;Sunny;N;12;40%;0%;6
Montgomery, AL;57;43;56;34;Plenty of sunshine;N;10;44%;0%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;14;8;17;-1;Windy;NE;30;94%;66%;1
Nashville, TN;65;39;51;28;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;12;43%;0%;5
New Orleans, LA;64;54;65;47;Sunshine;NNE;11;43%;0%;6
New York, NY;52;39;46;34;A little p.m. rain;NNE;9;57%;78%;1
Newark, NJ;53;35;47;35;A little p.m. rain;NNE;8;61%;84%;1
Norfolk, VA;51;44;52;39;A bit of rain;NW;11;73%;88%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;65;33;63;38;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;34%;1%;5
Olympia, WA;56;36;48;32;A brief shower;SSW;4;77%;87%;2
Omaha, NE;52;24;53;38;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;51%;1%;4
Orlando, FL;91;64;75;46;Cooler;NNW;14;49%;12%;6
Philadelphia, PA;54;35;47;36;Occasional rain;NNE;7;66%;87%;1
Phoenix, AZ;84;62;86;58;Periods of sun, warm;E;8;20%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;52;35;42;28;Rain/snow showers;NNW;10;65%;85%;1
Portland, ME;50;32;41;22;Cooler;NNE;11;58%;21%;1
Portland, OR;59;43;48;37;Rain and drizzle;SW;5;78%;84%;1
Providence, RI;52;30;48;27;Cloudy;NNE;10;53%;68%;1
Raleigh, NC;54;44;57;36;Decreasing clouds;WNW;11;49%;40%;4
Reno, NV;71;39;67;40;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;29%;55%;4
Richmond, VA;56;40;54;36;Occasional rain;NW;11;60%;67%;3
Roswell, NM;68;37;60;38;Cooler;SSE;11;57%;25%;5
Sacramento, CA;72;48;64;48;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;70%;33%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;65;41;65;47;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;12;35%;1%;4
San Antonio, TX;74;50;71;46;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;10;38%;0%;6
San Diego, CA;69;55;67;57;Low clouds and fog;WNW;7;70%;13%;5
San Francisco, CA;61;51;57;48;Mostly cloudy, cool;WSW;9;75%;43%;1
Savannah, GA;58;47;65;37;Increasingly windy;NW;16;51%;4%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;39;49;37;Rain and drizzle;SSE;5;75%;79%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;40;23;49;38;Sunny and milder;S;13;57%;1%;4
Spokane, WA;58;39;55;38;Rain and drizzle;SE;5;56%;88%;1
Springfield, IL;58;31;47;26;Sunny and cooler;ENE;15;44%;0%;4
St. Louis, MO;64;35;49;28;Sunny and cooler;NNE;12;41%;0%;4
Tampa, FL;81;62;71;44;Not as warm;N;9;64%;12%;6
Toledo, OH;51;34;40;22;Snow showers, cooler;N;12;70%;64%;1
Tucson, AZ;81;57;82;54;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;10;23%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;67;35;61;37;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;33%;2%;5
Vero Beach, FL;91;66;74;49;Cooler;NNW;14;62%;18%;5
Washington, DC;57;38;52;37;Rain and drizzle;NW;8;61%;82%;1
Wichita, KS;59;27;59;40;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;38%;2%;5
Wilmington, DE;54;35;46;36;A little rain;N;8;75%;85%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather