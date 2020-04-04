US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;62;45;60;41;Variable clouds;WNW;6;53%;55%;2
Albuquerque, NM;70;45;72;46;Mostly sunny;S;10;19%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;42;34;40;24;Snow flurries;SW;18;58%;85%;3
Asheville, NC;71;47;72;48;Sun and some clouds;NW;5;55%;50%;8
Atlanta, GA;76;53;78;54;More sun than clouds;SSE;5;54%;23%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;49;44;57;49;Variable cloudiness;SW;9;72%;48%;2
Austin, TX;55;50;70;59;Spotty showers;E;3;74%;76%;2
Baltimore, MD;59;49;68;51;Variable cloudiness;WSW;6;55%;34%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;80;61;79;61;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;65%;37%;5
Billings, MT;50;28;59;36;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;49%;57%;4
Birmingham, AL;80;58;81;56;Partly sunny;ENE;5;51%;16%;8
Bismarck, ND;42;22;44;32;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;70%;34%;2
Boise, ID;57;39;61;43;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;9;62%;77%;2
Boston, MA;44;37;53;44;Milder;SSW;7;67%;57%;2
Bridgeport, CT;57;42;55;43;Variable clouds;S;7;67%;44%;2
Buffalo, NY;53;41;49;32;Decreasing clouds;W;7;81%;15%;2
Burlington, VT;55;39;55;34;A shower or two;WNW;5;69%;69%;1
Caribou, ME;46;30;47;31;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;4;63%;84%;1
Casper, WY;47;24;56;34;Milder;SSW;17;47%;25%;5
Charleston, SC;72;56;72;57;Sunshine and nice;SE;8;60%;19%;8
Charleston, WV;70;48;71;51;Mostly cloudy;NNW;4;57%;76%;2
Charlotte, NC;75;49;76;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;50%;42%;7
Cheyenne, WY;52;29;61;34;Partly sunny;WSW;9;40%;13%;5
Chicago, IL;42;38;47;36;Partly sunny;ENE;10;52%;8%;6
Cleveland, OH;54;42;45;36;Cooler with clearing;NNW;9;70%;7%;2
Columbia, SC;79;50;79;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;54%;37%;8
Columbus, OH;69;48;56;37;A shower or two;NNE;7;73%;58%;3
Concord, NH;56;34;57;36;More clouds than sun;WNW;4;66%;67%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;44;66;56;Cloudy with a shower;ESE;6;75%;67%;2
Denver, CO;60;35;69;41;Clouds and sun;SW;6;38%;10%;6
Des Moines, IA;48;31;56;46;Nice with some sun;SE;7;50%;25%;6
Detroit, MI;61;40;55;31;Clouds and sun;NE;7;49%;5%;6
Dodge City, KS;53;31;62;49;Partly sunny;S;20;72%;9%;5
Duluth, MN;41;25;45;34;Clouds and sun;NE;6;58%;56%;5
El Paso, TX;78;55;79;61;Partly sunny;W;11;26%;26%;9
Fairbanks, AK;39;31;37;12;A bit of snow;SW;9;48%;80%;1
Fargo, ND;34;28;45;37;Becoming cloudy;E;8;65%;70%;5
Grand Junction, CO;63;43;67;43;Variable cloudiness;SSE;14;29%;7%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;48;30;55;31;Partly sunny, milder;ENE;6;46%;7%;6
Hartford, CT;54;42;58;43;Variable cloudiness;S;7;61%;59%;2
Helena, MT;47;28;57;34;Milder;SW;7;46%;29%;4
Honolulu, HI;83;69;83;69;A few showers;S;5;68%;83%;11
Houston, TX;63;60;77;65;Warmer;SSE;6;75%;57%;4
Indianapolis, IN;59;42;58;44;Partial sunshine;NE;6;63%;32%;6
Jackson, MS;69;60;79;61;Sunny intervals;NE;4;59%;40%;6
Jacksonville, FL;84;62;77;61;Clouds and sun;E;9;64%;29%;5
Juneau, AK;42;24;43;32;Becoming cloudy;E;8;63%;83%;3
Kansas City, MO;49;37;62;53;Clouds and sun;SE;6;59%;24%;4
Knoxville, TN;75;49;77;52;Clouds and sun;N;5;59%;48%;8
Las Vegas, NV;77;55;74;52;Partial sunshine;SW;13;34%;20%;8
Lexington, KY;72;51;67;50;Partly sunny;NNW;6;67%;57%;3
Little Rock, AR;60;50;68;53;A t-storm in spots;E;5;77%;55%;2
Long Beach, CA;66;56;65;57;A little p.m. rain;S;8;61%;89%;2
Los Angeles, CA;71;58;63;55;A little p.m. rain;S;7;63%;91%;2
Louisville, KY;73;50;64;50;Cooler with some sun;NNE;6;69%;47%;4
Madison, WI;49;31;55;35;Mostly sunny;SE;5;46%;26%;6
Memphis, TN;69;53;73;58;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;66%;55%;3
Miami, FL;82;71;83;72;Inc. clouds;SE;8;60%;44%;7
Milwaukee, WI;46;32;46;33;Mostly sunny;S;7;61%;10%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;29;56;42;Partly sunny;SSE;9;42%;56%;5
Mobile, AL;80;63;79;62;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;63%;31%;6
Montgomery, AL;81;58;79;56;Partly sunny;E;4;56%;19%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;30;23;33;16;Windy;NW;25;96%;76%;1
Nashville, TN;76;50;75;53;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;61%;51%;4
New Orleans, LA;80;64;78;65;Rather cloudy;SE;8;68%;44%;5
New York, NY;60;45;61;46;Variable cloudiness;S;7;58%;27%;2
Newark, NJ;58;44;63;46;Variable clouds;SW;6;57%;26%;2
Norfolk, VA;57;43;63;50;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;61%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;47;38;66;55;Cloudy;S;7;74%;14%;2
Olympia, WA;52;37;57;34;Cloudy with a shower;NE;6;64%;50%;1
Omaha, NE;49;26;59;49;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;59%;30%;5
Orlando, FL;87;66;79;66;Not as warm;E;6;62%;52%;3
Philadelphia, PA;57;46;65;49;Variable cloudiness;SW;6;55%;60%;2
Phoenix, AZ;83;57;83;56;Sunshine;SSW;7;23%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;62;46;60;38;Variable cloudiness;NNW;5;63%;46%;2
Portland, ME;44;38;47;39;Variable cloudiness;S;8;71%;59%;2
Portland, OR;53;43;61;41;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;6;68%;84%;2
Providence, RI;49;36;53;43;Variable cloudiness;SSW;7;65%;57%;2
Raleigh, NC;70;44;71;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;57%;42%;8
Reno, NV;53;39;50;31;Brief showers, windy;SW;19;63%;94%;2
Richmond, VA;61;43;69;51;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;59%;42%;5
Roswell, NM;68;41;78;51;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;12;46%;28%;9
Sacramento, CA;56;51;56;42;Showers and t-storms;S;15;76%;72%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;61;46;63;51;A shower or two;SSE;12;47%;69%;4
San Antonio, TX;59;53;70;62;Spotty showers;ESE;6;88%;78%;2
San Diego, CA;65;57;65;58;Mainly cloudy;SSW;8;60%;67%;2
San Francisco, CA;58;52;56;46;Cool with rain;WSW;12;71%;74%;2
Savannah, GA;77;58;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;9;59%;10%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;42;55;40;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;9;63%;53%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;48;28;58;44;Milder;SSE;15;52%;44%;6
Spokane, WA;50;34;52;36;Snow to rain;E;3;68%;82%;1
Springfield, IL;47;37;60;45;Partly sunny;E;6;51%;57%;7
St. Louis, MO;50;44;62;50;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;62%;29%;2
Tampa, FL;82;63;79;64;A shower in the p.m.;NE;5;68%;59%;3
Toledo, OH;61;41;54;32;Clouds and sunshine;N;4;59%;6%;6
Tucson, AZ;83;50;82;51;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;19%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;48;42;68;58;Cloudy;SSE;5;72%;23%;2
Vero Beach, FL;84;63;81;65;A shower or two;SE;7;64%;80%;3
Washington, DC;60;48;69;52;More clouds than sun;SW;6;56%;61%;2
Wichita, KS;53;35;63;55;Clouds and sun;S;9;66%;10%;5
Wilmington, DE;57;46;65;49;Variable cloudiness;SW;7;56%;60%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather