US Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;65;40;54;35;Cooler with clearing;SSW;8;39%;4%;5
Albuquerque, NM;70;45;70;47;Mostly cloudy;N;6;28%;25%;4
Anchorage, AK;45;37;46;37;A passing shower;SE;3;72%;66%;1
Asheville, NC;64;49;64;40;A little a.m. rain;NNW;10;67%;76%;6
Atlanta, GA;58;55;70;48;Partly sunny;NW;10;66%;4%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;54;50;55;46;A little a.m. rain;SW;16;63%;58%;2
Austin, TX;89;58;85;61;Mostly cloudy;ESE;2;59%;5%;8
Baltimore, MD;65;50;61;47;Decreasing clouds;WSW;9;47%;30%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;85;62;81;58;Partly sunny;NNE;6;63%;3%;10
Billings, MT;60;38;66;40;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;42%;2%;7
Birmingham, AL;62;56;71;49;Partly sunny;NNE;7;64%;13%;9
Bismarck, ND;56;35;57;27;Partly sunny, windy;NNE;17;44%;15%;5
Boise, ID;68;42;71;44;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;40%;0%;7
Boston, MA;61;46;52;37;Decreasing clouds;WNW;10;41%;17%;5
Bridgeport, CT;59;46;56;38;Decreasing clouds;WSW;9;44%;9%;5
Buffalo, NY;51;29;46;37;Turning sunny;S;7;59%;55%;7
Burlington, VT;59;31;49;33;Clouds, then sun;N;7;37%;10%;7
Caribou, ME;55;31;43;22;Cooler;NNE;11;44%;7%;6
Casper, WY;56;28;60;30;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;44%;4%;8
Charleston, SC;77;67;75;56;A severe t-storm;ENE;14;67%;65%;8
Charleston, WV;65;43;64;47;Turning sunny;SSW;5;57%;59%;6
Charlotte, NC;64;54;66;49;Rain in the morning;S;7;66%;86%;4
Cheyenne, WY;53;29;58;30;Mostly sunny;N;11;46%;7%;8
Chicago, IL;52;35;62;37;Inc. clouds;WSW;12;46%;67%;7
Cleveland, OH;62;37;50;44;Turning sunny;SSW;7;54%;62%;7
Columbia, SC;63;60;70;51;A severe t-storm;SE;7;75%;63%;4
Columbus, OH;59;37;59;46;Turning sunny;SW;6;55%;48%;7
Concord, NH;63;38;55;28;Decreasing clouds;N;8;35%;5%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;57;75;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;71%;41%;8
Denver, CO;62;34;64;40;Partly sunny;NW;6;43%;24%;9
Des Moines, IA;61;40;63;37;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;13;56%;55%;6
Detroit, MI;61;29;55;38;Partly sunny;SW;9;49%;63%;7
Dodge City, KS;70;43;75;45;Partly sunny;SSW;10;49%;42%;9
Duluth, MN;45;37;48;26;Mostly cloudy;NW;12;49%;48%;2
El Paso, TX;80;56;83;58;Partly sunny;W;11;16%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;46;34;45;33;Spotty showers;W;6;73%;71%;1
Fargo, ND;50;38;49;23;Increasingly windy;N;17;55%;26%;3
Grand Junction, CO;65;38;64;43;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;44%;66%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;56;29;58;33;Inc. clouds;SW;12;53%;75%;7
Hartford, CT;62;45;57;37;Decreasing clouds;SSW;9;41%;10%;5
Helena, MT;56;38;65;39;Mostly sunny;SW;8;42%;2%;7
Honolulu, HI;83;70;83;69;Mostly sunny;NE;8;61%;44%;12
Houston, TX;82;63;87;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;56%;2%;10
Indianapolis, IN;61;37;62;47;Partly sunny;WSW;6;50%;50%;8
Jackson, MS;71;55;72;52;Some sun, pleasant;N;6;68%;20%;6
Jacksonville, FL;87;73;84;62;A severe t-storm;NNE;15;66%;64%;5
Juneau, AK;53;41;48;39;Cloudy;E;9;79%;81%;1
Kansas City, MO;66;43;67;45;Partial sunshine;SW;9;54%;41%;5
Knoxville, TN;68;49;69;48;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;58%;44%;5
Las Vegas, NV;81;58;78;57;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;31%;43%;7
Lexington, KY;59;42;64;49;Partly sunny;SW;7;60%;48%;8
Little Rock, AR;61;48;72;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;62%;15%;8
Long Beach, CA;64;55;66;55;Decreasing clouds;SSW;7;66%;30%;3
Los Angeles, CA;69;55;67;54;Decreasing clouds;SSW;6;59%;31%;3
Louisville, KY;62;44;68;53;Mostly sunny;SW;7;48%;49%;8
Madison, WI;55;32;59;31;Inc. clouds;WNW;11;51%;71%;6
Memphis, TN;58;52;71;55;Mostly sunny;SW;6;62%;13%;8
Miami, FL;86;80;92;79;Becoming cloudy;WSW;13;59%;43%;10
Milwaukee, WI;56;32;62;35;Inc. clouds;W;14;44%;76%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;39;56;29;Clouds and sun;NNW;15;50%;55%;4
Mobile, AL;83;67;82;58;Sunshine and nice;N;7;59%;3%;10
Montgomery, AL;70;58;72;50;Nice with some sun;NW;7;69%;20%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;33;14;24;16;Windy;SE;37;73%;5%;3
Nashville, TN;63;47;71;52;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;6;52%;20%;9
New Orleans, LA;85;68;81;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;64%;2%;10
New York, NY;63;48;58;44;Decreasing clouds;SW;10;41%;7%;5
Newark, NJ;62;48;57;41;Decreasing clouds;SW;9;40%;8%;4
Norfolk, VA;69;54;57;47;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;10;81%;70%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;64;47;75;52;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;62%;14%;9
Olympia, WA;63;39;68;39;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;58%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;63;41;67;39;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;13;54%;55%;8
Orlando, FL;92;75;84;69;Showers and t-storms;SW;19;75%;82%;5
Philadelphia, PA;62;49;58;44;Decreasing clouds;SW;9;42%;24%;4
Phoenix, AZ;83;61;87;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;20%;3%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;59;40;59;46;Turning sunny;SSW;7;42%;56%;8
Portland, ME;53;42;50;34;Decreasing clouds;N;9;40%;6%;5
Portland, OR;66;44;71;46;Partly sunny;NNW;5;58%;4%;6
Providence, RI;59;44;53;34;Cloudy;NW;10;43%;23%;3
Raleigh, NC;72;54;60;46;Downpours;SSW;8;76%;85%;2
Reno, NV;60;39;62;41;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;6;44%;37%;4
Richmond, VA;69;51;61;45;Morning rain;S;8;67%;75%;2
Roswell, NM;81;50;81;50;Partly sunny;SW;5;30%;5%;10
Sacramento, CA;71;49;69;46;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;65%;48%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;62;43;65;46;Clouds and sun;E;7;43%;30%;8
San Antonio, TX;91;58;90;61;Partly sunny;ESE;6;38%;4%;11
San Diego, CA;66;58;68;60;Decreasing clouds;WNW;8;55%;44%;3
San Francisco, CA;62;51;59;51;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;72%;44%;3
Savannah, GA;76;67;79;56;A severe t-storm;NE;16;71%;64%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;46;67;46;Partly sunny, nice;SW;5;61%;5%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;55;38;65;29;Windy in the p.m.;NNW;18;53%;3%;6
Spokane, WA;65;44;70;46;Clouds and sun;S;4;43%;15%;4
Springfield, IL;67;37;63;41;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;54%;66%;8
St. Louis, MO;69;40;68;49;Mostly sunny;W;6;49%;66%;8
Tampa, FL;86;77;85;68;Showers and t-storms;W;15;81%;84%;3
Toledo, OH;58;31;56;38;Turning sunny;SW;5;55%;53%;8
Tucson, AZ;81;55;85;54;Mostly sunny;W;6;20%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;69;46;76;50;Warmer with sunshine;NW;5;58%;14%;9
Vero Beach, FL;88;74;92;69;Windy, warm;WSW;19;59%;57%;4
Washington, DC;66;50;61;45;Decreasing clouds;S;8;49%;29%;3
Wichita, KS;72;47;75;46;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;51%;14%;9
Wilmington, DE;62;49;58;41;Decreasing clouds;SW;11;46%;27%;4
