US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;60;37;60;47;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;45%;66%;3
Albuquerque, NM;83;54;80;57;Sunny and warm;ESE;8;25%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;51;33;49;33;Plenty of sunshine;N;4;57%;17%;4
Asheville, NC;72;56;70;48;A severe t-storm;NE;12;54%;90%;3
Atlanta, GA;78;60;72;52;A strong t-storm;W;10;67%;80%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;53;51;58;55;Winds subsiding;SE;17;82%;42%;2
Austin, TX;89;69;84;55;A morning t-storm;NNE;9;44%;51%;11
Baltimore, MD;60;51;69;60;Decreasing clouds;SE;11;65%;70%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;84;68;78;51;A severe t-storm;NNW;8;70%;60%;7
Billings, MT;69;41;83;57;Variable cloudiness;S;10;30%;12%;7
Birmingham, AL;79;61;69;50;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;11;80%;73%;2
Bismarck, ND;65;41;68;42;Mostly sunny;SE;7;48%;2%;7
Boise, ID;74;53;88;56;Clouds and sun;N;9;35%;44%;7
Boston, MA;46;38;53;44;Partly sunny;SE;9;56%;59%;8
Bridgeport, CT;61;42;53;45;Rain and drizzle;ESE;10;68%;84%;3
Buffalo, NY;59;48;65;55;Brief showers, windy;SSE;19;68%;88%;2
Burlington, VT;56;36;65;45;Increasing clouds;SSE;10;39%;78%;7
Caribou, ME;55;33;61;35;Sun, some clouds;SE;7;40%;8%;7
Casper, WY;62;32;76;47;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;29%;4%;9
Charleston, SC;77;66;77;66;Inc. clouds;SSE;12;66%;44%;10
Charleston, WV;73;59;79;53;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;8;60%;89%;4
Charlotte, NC;78;59;80;57;Inc. clouds;SSE;12;54%;78%;10
Cheyenne, WY;61;34;71;45;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;8;29%;1%;9
Chicago, IL;61;50;54;45;Rain and drizzle;NW;9;73%;96%;2
Cleveland, OH;69;55;66;49;Rain and a t-storm;S;21;67%;92%;2
Columbia, SC;82;60;83;58;Inc. clouds;SSE;12;55%;74%;10
Columbus, OH;71;57;63;48;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;14;75%;85%;2
Concord, NH;55;33;60;40;Turning cloudy;SE;7;42%;62%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;62;79;55;Not as warm;N;16;41%;0%;10
Denver, CO;73;41;75;49;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;30%;1%;9
Des Moines, IA;74;48;65;46;Windy and cooler;NNW;23;55%;18%;2
Detroit, MI;68;54;60;49;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;14;79%;87%;1
Dodge City, KS;82;49;74;43;Windy in the morning;N;22;25%;0%;10
Duluth, MN;40;39;52;38;Clearing and milder;N;9;59%;17%;4
El Paso, TX;94;66;85;61;Sunlit and warm;ESE;10;26%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;47;23;42;23;Sunny, but chilly;NNE;8;43%;14%;4
Fargo, ND;66;46;63;39;Partly sunny;NW;12;57%;6%;7
Grand Junction, CO;77;45;82;53;Sunny and very warm;SE;7;21%;1%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;71;55;58;43;Cooler with rain;WNW;9;78%;90%;2
Hartford, CT;61;38;60;45;Clouding up;ESE;7;52%;68%;5
Helena, MT;69;46;82;54;Turning cloudy;SW;8;30%;30%;7
Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;19;57%;33%;12
Houston, TX;82;72;83;57;A severe t-storm;N;8;58%;62%;10
Indianapolis, IN;77;56;62;45;Cooler with showers;WSW;10;69%;95%;2
Jackson, MS;80;63;74;52;A strong t-storm;NW;11;73%;56%;7
Jacksonville, FL;80;64;85;68;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;57%;57%;11
Juneau, AK;47;41;48;40;Periods of rain;E;18;81%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;79;56;66;47;Windy, not as warm;NNW;19;49%;40%;6
Knoxville, TN;76;61;71;50;Severe thunderstorms;SW;12;65%;87%;2
Las Vegas, NV;96;73;100;73;Sunshine, summerlike;SW;7;15%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;71;59;62;48;A strong t-storm;SSW;15;73%;72%;2
Little Rock, AR;72;59;71;50;Partly sunny;NW;11;52%;25%;9
Long Beach, CA;74;62;76;60;Mostly sunny;S;6;65%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;86;64;83;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;56%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;74;59;64;49;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;13;69%;81%;2
Madison, WI;66;47;51;43;Rain and drizzle;NNW;13;79%;75%;2
Memphis, TN;75;62;70;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;15;65%;58%;9
Miami, FL;81;74;85;76;A t-storm around;SE;11;58%;66%;11
Milwaukee, WI;53;45;50;43;Periods of rain;NNW;18;76%;95%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;43;63;42;Clouds and sun;N;17;57%;13%;3
Mobile, AL;78;69;77;56;Strong thunderstorms;NW;9;80%;88%;2
Montgomery, AL;81;60;70;51;A severe t-storm;WNW;9;77%;84%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;27;19;32;23;Increasingly windy;SSE;23;69%;57%;8
Nashville, TN;79;61;69;51;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;9;70%;75%;3
New Orleans, LA;84;71;79;61;Strong thunderstorms;NNW;11;77%;67%;4
New York, NY;66;48;54;50;Rain and drizzle;ESE;9;67%;79%;2
Newark, NJ;66;45;54;49;Rain and drizzle;ESE;8;69%;79%;2
Norfolk, VA;67;55;80;65;Warmer;S;11;53%;30%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;87;57;73;49;Sunny and cooler;NNW;16;39%;0%;10
Olympia, WA;67;45;65;46;Cloudy;SSW;7;70%;76%;2
Omaha, NE;74;50;69;46;Rather cloudy, windy;NNW;21;54%;8%;4
Orlando, FL;84;65;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;10;53%;29%;11
Philadelphia, PA;67;49;61;55;Cloudy with mist;ESE;11;72%;74%;2
Phoenix, AZ;102;71;103;74;Very hot;WSW;6;15%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;60;51;70;53;Thundershower;SE;9;65%;86%;4
Portland, ME;50;39;50;41;Partly sunny;SSE;9;49%;24%;8
Portland, OR;72;51;71;51;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;66%;75%;2
Providence, RI;55;37;60;43;Sun, some clouds;SE;8;50%;60%;8
Raleigh, NC;77;59;80;60;Inc. clouds;SSE;14;57%;72%;10
Reno, NV;83;54;83;52;Clouds and sun;W;10;31%;6%;9
Richmond, VA;67;54;79;61;Warmer with clearing;SSE;11;52%;74%;5
Roswell, NM;97;55;82;53;Cooler with sunshine;SSE;7;28%;3%;11
Sacramento, CA;91;57;82;54;High clouds;S;8;63%;2%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;73;52;85;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;26%;16%;9
San Antonio, TX;92;70;86;52;More clouds than sun;NE;11;44%;40%;10
San Diego, CA;72;62;74;62;Mostly sunny;W;7;70%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;71;54;64;54;High clouds;W;14;79%;1%;9
Savannah, GA;78;64;80;65;Windy;S;17;63%;59%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;50;65;49;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;9;71%;82%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;65;46;67;39;Mostly cloudy;NNW;17;57%;11%;5
Spokane, WA;69;46;74;53;Cloudy;S;5;45%;64%;2
Springfield, IL;79;49;58;45;Cooler with showers;NW;16;80%;81%;2
St. Louis, MO;81;52;58;46;Spotty showers;WNW;12;72%;77%;3
Tampa, FL;86;65;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;61%;57%;11
Toledo, OH;67;57;64;46;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;11;83%;85%;2
Tucson, AZ;96;64;101;68;Very hot;W;6;14%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;84;58;72;48;Not as warm;NW;10;45%;8%;10
Vero Beach, FL;81;67;83;70;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;58%;33%;11
Washington, DC;58;49;73;61;Clearing and warmer;SSE;8;68%;66%;5
Wichita, KS;78;52;71;45;Sunny, not as warm;NNW;17;43%;0%;9
Wilmington, DE;62;49;64;58;Cloudy;SE;13;69%;66%;2
