US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;74;55;67;48;Cloudy;NNE;5;56%;54%;2
Albuquerque, NM;88;57;92;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;14%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;63;44;61;45;Inc. clouds;SSE;8;53%;77%;2
Asheville, NC;79;63;72;61;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;82%;93%;3
Atlanta, GA;84;66;78;62;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;74%;87%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;59;53;60;54;Increasingly windy;NE;16;82%;44%;4
Austin, TX;89;65;95;69;Sunny;S;3;45%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;69;58;71;57;Rain and drizzle;ENE;16;63%;66%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;82;66;83;63;Periods of sun;WSW;7;57%;5%;12
Billings, MT;79;51;87;53;Warm with some sun;N;6;43%;12%;9
Birmingham, AL;79;68;78;59;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;73%;74%;4
Bismarck, ND;72;46;74;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;SE;16;49%;1%;8
Boise, ID;77;54;60;48;Cloudy with showers;S;9;73%;81%;2
Boston, MA;62;54;58;47;Cloudy;ENE;10;62%;54%;3
Bridgeport, CT;64;51;65;50;Clouds and sun;ENE;9;60%;5%;5
Buffalo, NY;69;55;61;53;Periods of rain;ENE;12;81%;75%;2
Burlington, VT;68;50;67;45;Cloudy;NNE;9;39%;13%;4
Caribou, ME;65;36;58;34;Clouds and sun;N;9;40%;2%;8
Casper, WY;78;47;85;46;Mostly sunny, windy;S;18;27%;7%;10
Charleston, SC;80;69;83;69;A little a.m. rain;SE;8;74%;66%;9
Charleston, WV;86;67;77;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;7;76%;85%;3
Charlotte, NC;84;66;80;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;E;5;74%;85%;5
Cheyenne, WY;70;48;82;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;37%;6%;11
Chicago, IL;60;55;60;52;Spotty showers;N;7;84%;77%;3
Cleveland, OH;67;61;70;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;16;78%;87%;2
Columbia, SC;86;66;85;66;A heavy p.m. t-storm;E;5;73%;89%;9
Columbus, OH;81;65;74;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;10;80%;94%;3
Concord, NH;71;53;68;42;Cloudy;E;6;43%;54%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;61;89;66;Sunshine and warm;ESE;6;58%;4%;11
Denver, CO;79;52;90;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;31%;6%;11
Des Moines, IA;62;51;63;51;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;15;74%;6%;6
Detroit, MI;61;55;63;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;10;98%;95%;2
Dodge City, KS;78;49;82;53;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;11;52%;4%;11
Duluth, MN;49;44;52;44;Winds subsiding;ENE;16;66%;8%;8
El Paso, TX;96;67;99;72;Mostly sunny;W;5;11%;3%;12
Fairbanks, AK;54;33;59;38;Mostly sunny;NE;9;32%;6%;4
Fargo, ND;74;44;74;51;Mostly sunny;SE;11;48%;0%;8
Grand Junction, CO;89;59;89;61;Mostly sunny;S;15;12%;0%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;59;55;62;56;Spotty showers;ENE;12;92%;93%;2
Hartford, CT;71;53;68;49;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;56%;26%;3
Helena, MT;73;51;69;48;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;8;58%;82%;4
Honolulu, HI;87;73;85;73;A p.m. shower or two;ENE;14;62%;81%;5
Houston, TX;86;65;92;68;Abundant sunshine;SSW;5;50%;9%;12
Indianapolis, IN;77;61;70;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;7;69%;75%;3
Jackson, MS;84;66;80;60;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;9;64%;56%;11
Jacksonville, FL;85;69;88;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;9;68%;44%;12
Juneau, AK;67;43;60;45;Mainly cloudy;E;7;64%;80%;2
Kansas City, MO;70;54;67;52;Mostly sunny;N;12;60%;2%;7
Knoxville, TN;87;66;80;62;Thunderstorms;SE;6;77%;92%;4
Las Vegas, NV;96;69;89;59;Windy;WSW;29;19%;3%;11
Lexington, KY;83;66;72;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;12;80%;89%;3
Little Rock, AR;77;57;79;56;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;9;52%;2%;11
Long Beach, CA;73;63;69;57;Spotty showers;W;9;74%;82%;4
Los Angeles, CA;82;61;70;55;Spotty showers;WSW;8;67%;66%;5
Louisville, KY;79;66;72;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;7;73%;89%;3
Madison, WI;55;49;54;49;Spotty showers;NNE;11;86%;79%;4
Memphis, TN;84;62;75;58;Sun and some clouds;N;10;62%;16%;11
Miami, FL;85;77;88;78;A t-storm in spots;S;10;68%;68%;12
Milwaukee, WI;55;49;53;49;Spotty showers;ENE;16;81%;91%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;49;67;51;Clouds breaking;ENE;15;59%;16%;6
Mobile, AL;80;71;82;63;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;74%;62%;5
Montgomery, AL;84;66;78;59;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;78%;70%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;39;30;39;23;Winds subsiding;ESE;23;74%;0%;2
Nashville, TN;81;67;76;58;A morning t-storm;NW;6;72%;74%;5
New Orleans, LA;87;70;83;66;Partly sunny;W;10;56%;42%;12
New York, NY;68;54;67;53;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;53%;4%;7
Newark, NJ;67;53;69;53;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;51%;4%;6
Norfolk, VA;69;63;66;58;Rain, breezy, humid;NNE;15;98%;84%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;79;56;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;54%;9%;11
Olympia, WA;66;46;67;49;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;64%;56%;5
Omaha, NE;59;50;68;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;14;62%;1%;8
Orlando, FL;91;74;91;74;Showers and t-storms;S;9;64%;82%;12
Philadelphia, PA;72;53;69;53;Clouds and sun;ENE;11;58%;17%;5
Phoenix, AZ;100;73;99;70;Sunny and hot;SW;8;15%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;81;62;76;54;Variable cloudiness;ESE;10;65%;66%;4
Portland, ME;60;50;59;46;Cloudy;NNE;9;48%;1%;5
Portland, OR;66;51;67;50;Showers around;NW;6;74%;92%;3
Providence, RI;63;49;64;46;Rather cloudy;NE;8;57%;41%;3
Raleigh, NC;84;65;75;61;A little rain;NE;6;85%;86%;4
Reno, NV;66;48;58;39;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;12;44%;44%;7
Richmond, VA;77;61;68;55;Rain and drizzle;NE;7;87%;87%;3
Roswell, NM;95;60;101;62;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;18%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;75;56;67;50;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;63%;76%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;88;69;87;62;Windy with sunshine;SSE;21;17%;9%;10
San Antonio, TX;92;64;96;67;Sunshine;S;7;55%;1%;12
San Diego, CA;70;65;72;61;Spotty showers;NW;8;68%;82%;7
San Francisco, CA;68;56;64;53;Showers and t-storms;WSW;12;70%;75%;3
Savannah, GA;86;68;87;69;A t-storm around;S;8;72%;64%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;51;68;52;Mostly cloudy;S;7;61%;55%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;59;46;68;48;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;11;63%;2%;9
Spokane, WA;68;48;68;50;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;3;68%;66%;2
Springfield, IL;70;52;63;52;Mostly cloudy;E;11;83%;71%;3
St. Louis, MO;73;54;63;54;Clouds and sun;WNW;9;72%;55%;4
Tampa, FL;88;73;85;73;Showers and t-storms;S;8;85%;84%;11
Toledo, OH;59;54;68;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;9;89%;96%;2
Tucson, AZ;98;64;97;64;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;77;55;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;56%;1%;11
Vero Beach, FL;86;71;90;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;71%;82%;12
Washington, DC;71;58;68;55;Rain and drizzle;ENE;8;81%;66%;2
Wichita, KS;74;50;78;51;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;7;54%;2%;11
Wilmington, DE;70;53;69;53;Partly sunny;NE;11;62%;31%;5
