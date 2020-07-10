US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;88;72;88;70;A t-storm in spots;S;8;73%;77%;7
Albuquerque, NM;101;70;102;73;Partly sunny;S;4;11%;3%;12
Anchorage, AK;66;54;66;53;Cloudy with showers;S;5;77%;87%;1
Asheville, NC;82;66;85;63;Partly sunny;NW;9;57%;6%;12
Atlanta, GA;89;71;90;69;Mostly sunny;NW;8;53%;1%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;77;74;86;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;79%;73%;9
Austin, TX;101;77;103;79;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;50%;3%;12
Baltimore, MD;87;75;93;74;Humid and warmer;WSW;8;54%;66%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;94;77;97;78;Partly sunny, humid;SW;7;67%;21%;12
Billings, MT;85;58;91;62;Sunny and very warm;ESE;6;38%;3%;10
Birmingham, AL;93;72;93;72;Partly sunny;E;7;52%;8%;12
Bismarck, ND;81;59;81;57;Partly sunny;NNE;10;60%;9%;8
Boise, ID;88;64;100;62;Sunny and hot;ENE;6;23%;0%;10
Boston, MA;79;70;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;18;78%;66%;5
Bridgeport, CT;77;73;86;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;78%;73%;8
Buffalo, NY;93;73;80;68;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;83%;88%;3
Burlington, VT;94;71;86;69;Stormy;W;8;80%;90%;2
Caribou, ME;89;67;77;68;Spotty showers;ESE;11;84%;84%;2
Casper, WY;96;48;93;53;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;9;28%;6%;11
Charleston, SC;88;78;90;77;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;70%;58%;11
Charleston, WV;93;69;88;68;A thunderstorm;WSW;7;62%;62%;5
Charlotte, NC;93;73;92;70;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;54%;1%;11
Cheyenne, WY;94;57;87;58;Partly sunny;SSE;7;29%;4%;11
Chicago, IL;84;71;85;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;58%;67%;10
Cleveland, OH;90;71;81;70;A heavy a.m. t-storm;W;18;69%;66%;3
Columbia, SC;93;74;94;71;Partly sunny;WSW;5;57%;3%;11
Columbus, OH;89;68;85;66;A t-storm in spots;W;10;64%;64%;10
Concord, NH;87;68;89;69;Stormy;WSW;11;83%;89%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;80;102;81;Sunny and hot;SSE;11;55%;19%;12
Denver, CO;101;63;94;67;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;7;26%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;91;67;85;65;A shower or t-storm;NNW;10;68%;61%;6
Detroit, MI;86;68;86;67;A t-storm in spots;NW;10;62%;56%;5
Dodge City, KS;96;70;95;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;18;51%;3%;11
Duluth, MN;82;61;77;58;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;63%;57%;6
El Paso, TX;108;81;107;80;Mostly sunny;SE;7;19%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;66;48;68;44;Partly sunny;NNE;6;48%;28%;4
Fargo, ND;84;63;80;60;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;72%;43%;8
Grand Junction, CO;99;62;102;68;Partly sunny, warm;E;9;8%;4%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;79;65;84;64;More sun than clouds;NW;9;63%;33%;10
Hartford, CT;83;74;88;73;A t-storm in spots;S;10;72%;76%;5
Helena, MT;80;51;89;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;6;34%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;75;88;73;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;55%;33%;13
Houston, TX;98;82;100;82;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;4%;12
Indianapolis, IN;84;68;88;68;Partly sunny;WSW;8;59%;73%;11
Jackson, MS;92;76;94;78;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;4;62%;37%;12
Jacksonville, FL;92;76;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;70%;45%;9
Juneau, AK;60;50;61;51;A shower or two;SE;8;78%;86%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;69;88;68;A severe t-storm;NNW;8;69%;71%;6
Knoxville, TN;90;68;90;69;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;57%;46%;9
Las Vegas, NV;110;85;114;88;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;66;87;68;Partly sunny;W;8;64%;44%;11
Little Rock, AR;94;74;94;76;A severe t-storm;S;7;68%;84%;11
Long Beach, CA;82;67;88;68;Warm with sunshine;SSW;7;49%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;85;65;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;45%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;87;69;91;71;Partly sunny;WNW;7;57%;47%;11
Madison, WI;82;63;82;63;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;5;67%;82%;10
Memphis, TN;93;74;92;76;A t-storm in spots;S;7;59%;69%;11
Miami, FL;92;79;90;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;75%;68%;7
Milwaukee, WI;84;70;85;69;Warm with sunshine;WSW;9;56%;67%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;66;80;62;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;68%;50%;5
Mobile, AL;90;77;98;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;57%;44%;10
Montgomery, AL;90;73;90;70;A t-storm in spots;N;5;56%;42%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;64;52;61;53;Stormy;SW;15;98%;90%;2
Nashville, TN;93;67;93;70;Partly sunny, humid;W;6;57%;45%;11
New Orleans, LA;94;81;97;81;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;64%;31%;12
New York, NY;79;72;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;77%;81%;7
Newark, NJ;77;73;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;78%;81%;7
Norfolk, VA;90;77;92;74;Humid with a t-storm;SW;8;68%;61%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;86;77;105;74;A severe t-storm;N;10;54%;84%;11
Olympia, WA;75;48;71;54;Partly sunny;SW;8;64%;36%;7
Omaha, NE;93;68;87;63;Clouds and sun;NNW;12;66%;27%;7
Orlando, FL;94;80;91;79;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;77%;74%;8
Philadelphia, PA;77;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;71%;73%;5
Phoenix, AZ;111;87;114;89;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;22%;18%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;93;69;81;66;Not as warm;W;10;79%;60%;4
Portland, ME;78;65;74;67;Rain and wind;S;19;99%;89%;2
Portland, OR;80;56;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;5;53%;24%;9
Providence, RI;82;72;85;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;14;81%;66%;5
Raleigh, NC;92;74;92;69;Mostly cloudy;W;6;61%;27%;9
Reno, NV;95;58;95;59;Hot with sunshine;W;9;15%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;92;75;93;69;Partly sunny;W;7;59%;27%;11
Roswell, NM;111;77;110;76;Sizzling sunshine;S;10;21%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;58;98;57;Warm with sunshine;S;6;37%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;94;69;98;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;18%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;101;75;103;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;51%;1%;12
San Diego, CA;77;68;81;69;Low clouds and fog;W;7;59%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;72;54;68;53;Mostly sunny;SW;11;60%;3%;11
Savannah, GA;92;75;96;74;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;65%;41%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;56;72;57;Clouds and sun;SW;11;61%;35%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;84;66;80;62;A morning t-storm;N;13;75%;57%;10
Spokane, WA;80;53;90;57;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;36%;3%;9
Springfield, IL;88;67;88;66;Partial sunshine;SW;7;60%;74%;11
St. Louis, MO;92;69;89;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;59%;64%;11
Tampa, FL;88;79;90;79;A shower or t-storm;WSW;15;81%;80%;7
Toledo, OH;87;63;85;59;A t-storm in spots;WNW;12;59%;55%;10
Tucson, AZ;104;82;108;83;Very hot;NW;7;28%;14%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;78;103;73;A severe t-storm;NNE;8;61%;77%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;76;92;75;A couple of t-storms;SSW;9;74%;70%;11
Washington, DC;89;74;92;71;Humid with some sun;SW;6;59%;66%;10
Wichita, KS;93;77;97;67;A severe t-storm;N;10;66%;68%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;71;88;70;A t-storm, warmer;SSW;9;75%;80%;5
