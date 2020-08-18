US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;53;75;50;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;7;62%;27%;7
Albuquerque, NM;93;69;96;70;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;26%;36%;10
Anchorage, AK;65;52;65;51;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;74%;41%;1
Asheville, NC;81;63;79;64;Showers and t-storms;ESE;4;77%;84%;7
Atlanta, GA;88;68;87;67;A thunderstorm;NE;5;67%;81%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;82;68;79;67;A t-storm around;WNW;6;67%;64%;5
Austin, TX;102;71;101;71;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;30%;0%;11
Baltimore, MD;86;69;85;66;A t-storm around;W;5;53%;55%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;95;71;94;72;A thunderstorm;ENE;5;61%;57%;10
Billings, MT;100;67;96;68;Warm with some sun;SW;7;36%;34%;7
Birmingham, AL;93;69;90;69;Variable cloudiness;E;5;59%;44%;8
Bismarck, ND;97;64;97;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;40%;6%;7
Boise, ID;101;72;100;67;Very hot;E;6;30%;4%;8
Boston, MA;84;64;80;61;Some sun, pleasant;NW;6;45%;5%;7
Bridgeport, CT;82;62;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;55%;11%;7
Buffalo, NY;75;59;74;55;Sunshine and nice;SE;7;54%;27%;7
Burlington, VT;80;56;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;NW;6;57%;27%;5
Caribou, ME;70;51;73;49;Periods of sun;W;10;58%;33%;5
Casper, WY;95;57;92;57;A t-storm around;ESE;8;28%;50%;8
Charleston, SC;88;74;86;73;A couple of t-storms;S;6;78%;76%;8
Charleston, WV;85;63;82;59;Partly sunny;NNE;4;69%;33%;5
Charlotte, NC;87;68;84;69;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;75%;72%;6
Cheyenne, WY;94;60;87;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;8;39%;52%;9
Chicago, IL;75;65;76;64;Mostly sunny;E;8;54%;5%;8
Cleveland, OH;76;62;73;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;54%;7%;8
Columbia, SC;87;70;86;71;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;77%;74%;4
Columbus, OH;79;55;78;54;Sunshine and nice;NNE;7;62%;12%;8
Concord, NH;85;52;79;48;Partly sunny;NW;7;49%;8%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;67;92;69;Partly sunny;ENE;8;47%;0%;10
Denver, CO;97;65;94;64;A strong t-storm;S;6;33%;50%;9
Des Moines, IA;81;56;82;60;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;54%;6%;8
Detroit, MI;77;58;76;58;Sunshine and nice;E;6;55%;6%;8
Dodge City, KS;90;63;86;62;Partly sunny;SSE;13;55%;12%;9
Duluth, MN;78;60;81;64;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;69%;77%;6
El Paso, TX;96;72;99;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;26%;3%;11
Fairbanks, AK;73;49;73;48;Inc. clouds;NW;4;57%;28%;3
Fargo, ND;83;62;87;65;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;9;68%;20%;6
Grand Junction, CO;102;66;102;67;Partly sunny;ENE;8;15%;4%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;77;51;79;56;Sunshine and nice;SW;5;59%;0%;7
Hartford, CT;84;60;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;NW;6;52%;7%;7
Helena, MT;91;62;89;62;Partly sunny;SW;6;39%;44%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;76;89;78;Sprinkles;ENE;15;52%;61%;12
Houston, TX;97;74;97;74;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;45%;4%;11
Indianapolis, IN;80;58;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;57%;3%;8
Jackson, MS;93;68;88;67;Mostly sunny;N;6;61%;23%;9
Jacksonville, FL;90;74;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;71%;8
Juneau, AK;61;50;63;49;A shower;NE;6;74%;81%;3
Kansas City, MO;79;60;82;62;Clouds and sun, nice;E;6;57%;7%;8
Knoxville, TN;89;67;84;67;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;77%;72%;5
Las Vegas, NV;114;84;114;85;Sunshine, very hot;NW;6;15%;9%;9
Lexington, KY;83;63;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;67%;31%;8
Little Rock, AR;89;67;87;65;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;58%;4%;9
Long Beach, CA;96;73;89;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;56%;11%;10
Los Angeles, CA;98;72;98;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;44%;7%;10
Louisville, KY;83;63;82;61;Mostly sunny;NE;6;61%;19%;8
Madison, WI;77;53;80;57;Partly sunny;SSW;4;65%;6%;7
Memphis, TN;88;70;85;69;Partly sunny;NE;10;66%;33%;6
Miami, FL;91;81;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;73%;75%;10
Milwaukee, WI;75;61;77;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;56%;6%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;62;83;66;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;10;56%;8%;7
Mobile, AL;93;75;90;74;A thunderstorm;S;6;63%;71%;10
Montgomery, AL;92;69;88;69;More clouds than sun;ESE;5;63%;44%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;47;39;46;35;Partial sunshine;WNW;18;85%;21%;4
Nashville, TN;87;68;85;67;A t-storm around;NE;6;67%;55%;6
New Orleans, LA;93;77;92;75;A thunderstorm;ENE;5;60%;78%;11
New York, NY;84;66;81;63;Periods of sun;N;6;51%;12%;5
Newark, NJ;83;64;81;60;Clouds and sun;N;5;52%;31%;5
Norfolk, VA;87;71;86;71;A thunderstorm;SSW;5;69%;71%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;89;63;87;65;Partly sunny;ENE;6;56%;1%;9
Olympia, WA;79;55;80;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;61%;63%;4
Omaha, NE;85;60;85;62;Partly sunny;SSE;10;54%;3%;8
Orlando, FL;92;76;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;70%;66%;5
Philadelphia, PA;86;67;82;64;Some sun returning;N;5;56%;36%;6
Phoenix, AZ;113;88;112;88;Very hot;W;7;23%;21%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;82;58;80;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;56%;8%;8
Portland, ME;78;61;77;58;Partly sunny;WNW;7;56%;6%;7
Portland, OR;84;60;83;62;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;4;55%;31%;7
Providence, RI;84;60;80;57;Some sun, pleasant;WNW;6;49%;27%;7
Raleigh, NC;88;68;83;68;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;73%;71%;4
Reno, NV;97;65;96;60;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;10;22%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;87;66;84;66;A thunderstorm;ENE;5;76%;73%;5
Roswell, NM;95;67;100;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;11;27%;19%;10
Sacramento, CA;105;71;100;60;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;25%;2%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;100;72;100;73;Sun and some clouds;ESE;6;23%;5%;8
San Antonio, TX;103;75;101;72;Partly sunny, warm;NE;7;41%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;84;73;84;71;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;7;64%;9%;10
San Francisco, CA;81;61;75;59;Sunny and pleasant;W;14;55%;1%;9
Savannah, GA;91;73;89;73;A couple of t-storms;S;5;77%;77%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;59;81;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;62%;67%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;84;59;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;S;13;55%;9%;7
Spokane, WA;99;67;94;64;Inc. clouds;S;6;29%;4%;6
Springfield, IL;82;55;81;53;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;53%;5%;8
St. Louis, MO;84;61;82;59;Mostly sunny;NE;7;57%;1%;8
Tampa, FL;86;75;88;75;A thunderstorm;SSE;6;78%;73%;6
Toledo, OH;77;55;75;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;60%;5%;8
Tucson, AZ;107;80;107;82;Very hot;W;6;24%;10%;10
Tulsa, OK;89;62;88;64;Mostly sunny;NE;6;59%;0%;9
Vero Beach, FL;91;72;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;73%;71%;9
Washington, DC;86;67;82;65;A t-storm around;NNE;5;67%;55%;5
Wichita, KS;90;64;86;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;58%;2%;9
Wilmington, DE;84;66;82;63;A t-storm around;N;5;64%;50%;5
