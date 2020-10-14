US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;68;44;72;50;Sun, some clouds;W;14;63%;30%;3
Albuquerque, NM;86;52;78;44;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;19%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;46;32;43;27;Partly sunny;NNE;7;76%;16%;2
Asheville, NC;75;51;76;54;Partly sunny;SSW;5;68%;36%;4
Atlanta, GA;78;60;79;60;Partly sunny;WNW;5;71%;30%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;70;60;73;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;16;64%;11%;4
Austin, TX;93;70;92;56;Low clouds, then sun;NNE;6;63%;42%;5
Baltimore, MD;71;55;76;58;Mostly sunny;SW;10;59%;29%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;84;60;84;64;Partly sunny;NE;5;67%;10%;5
Billings, MT;57;35;51;34;Mostly cloudy;S;12;47%;18%;2
Birmingham, AL;82;59;81;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;58%;12%;5
Bismarck, ND;50;29;51;30;Windy with some sun;WNW;18;45%;31%;2
Boise, ID;60;37;58;37;Abundant sunshine;N;8;50%;0%;3
Boston, MA;69;51;73;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;12;63%;10%;3
Bridgeport, CT;69;53;72;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;64%;17%;4
Buffalo, NY;62;54;66;46;Windy, p.m. showers;WSW;21;62%;97%;1
Burlington, VT;65;48;72;50;Winds subsiding;N;16;50%;85%;3
Caribou, ME;54;40;65;51;Mostly cloudy, mild;S;10;62%;33%;2
Casper, WY;50;27;45;22;Overcast and breezy;SSE;15;48%;26%;1
Charleston, SC;79;68;80;71;Partly sunny;SE;6;74%;44%;4
Charleston, WV;74;54;75;48;Clouds and sun, warm;NNW;8;62%;63%;4
Charlotte, NC;75;54;77;63;Some sun, pleasant;S;5;72%;70%;3
Cheyenne, WY;66;31;50;24;Cooler with some sun;NW;15;33%;1%;3
Chicago, IL;74;48;56;38;Windy and cooler;NW;20;52%;18%;3
Cleveland, OH;69;62;65;46;Showers around;W;20;62%;89%;1
Columbia, SC;79;59;80;67;Humid with some sun;SE;4;74%;66%;3
Columbus, OH;73;58;64;39;Showers around;NW;10;67%;89%;1
Concord, NH;70;41;75;51;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;58%;17%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;69;79;53;Windy, not as warm;NNE;18;61%;28%;4
Denver, CO;82;36;58;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;32%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;75;41;55;35;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;38%;27%;4
Detroit, MI;63;58;59;37;Cloudy with a shower;W;16;54%;61%;1
Dodge City, KS;89;43;63;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;17;36%;1%;4
Duluth, MN;52;36;47;33;Windy with some sun;W;19;51%;45%;3
El Paso, TX;95;60;84;52;Not as hot;ESE;8;18%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;31;15;28;9;Cloudy;NNE;3;51%;7%;1
Fargo, ND;59;29;50;30;Increasingly windy;W;19;49%;9%;3
Grand Junction, CO;78;42;66;35;Not as warm;ENE;7;26%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;67;48;53;36;Windy with a shower;NW;20;63%;60%;1
Hartford, CT;70;48;74;58;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;63%;17%;4
Helena, MT;52;36;51;33;Cloudy and breezy;SSW;13;46%;43%;2
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;76;Sunshine and nice;ESE;8;59%;44%;7
Houston, TX;88;71;89;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;69%;60%;5
Indianapolis, IN;78;56;59;35;Spotty showers;W;19;57%;64%;1
Jackson, MS;82;55;82;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;63%;12%;5
Jacksonville, FL;85;70;84;69;Clouds and sun;SE;7;71%;53%;4
Juneau, AK;48;41;47;35;A little rain;N;7;83%;60%;0
Kansas City, MO;83;52;61;39;Windy and cooler;NW;19;39%;7%;4
Knoxville, TN;76;52;79;52;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;6;65%;32%;4
Las Vegas, NV;95;65;91;61;Sunny and hot;N;8;16%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;76;60;70;41;Inc. clouds;NNW;15;57%;63%;3
Little Rock, AR;81;55;69;48;Increasingly windy;N;16;65%;65%;1
Long Beach, CA;86;63;91;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;50%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;94;66;96;68;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;39%;1%;5
Louisville, KY;80;61;67;40;Spotty p.m. showers;NW;14;57%;77%;2
Madison, WI;69;41;51;30;Windy and cooler;WNW;21;53%;10%;3
Memphis, TN;80;56;72;48;Rain and drizzle;N;14;64%;79%;3
Miami, FL;87;80;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;E;10;70%;65%;4
Milwaukee, WI;67;45;54;35;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;50%;13%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;65;34;51;33;Windy and cooler;W;20;43%;10%;3
Mobile, AL;82;63;82;64;Mostly sunny;W;5;63%;9%;5
Montgomery, AL;80;61;80;60;Mostly sunny;W;5;62%;14%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;35;32;51;36;Very windy;SSW;47;51%;31%;4
Nashville, TN;80;57;75;46;Partly sunny;N;7;51%;58%;4
New Orleans, LA;83;66;84;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;63%;27%;5
New York, NY;70;56;74;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;62%;17%;4
Newark, NJ;70;50;75;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;62%;21%;4
Norfolk, VA;73;52;78;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;62%;28%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;90;59;71;42;Winds subsiding;N;19;35%;4%;4
Olympia, WA;61;40;60;43;Mostly sunny;N;3;74%;21%;3
Omaha, NE;76;40;58;36;Windy and cooler;NW;19;39%;27%;4
Orlando, FL;90;72;90;74;Warm with sunshine;ESE;6;65%;26%;5
Philadelphia, PA;71;54;77;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;9;60%;20%;4
Phoenix, AZ;100;66;98;70;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;5;18%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;70;57;70;46;Inc. clouds;NW;14;53%;66%;3
Portland, ME;66;46;65;53;Nice with sunshine;SSW;11;72%;12%;3
Portland, OR;62;43;62;44;Sunshine;NNE;6;70%;7%;3
Providence, RI;69;49;72;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;64%;10%;4
Raleigh, NC;74;51;77;63;Mostly sunny;S;5;68%;67%;4
Reno, NV;77;40;71;34;Sunny and nice;E;6;35%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;73;51;76;60;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;61%;57%;4
Roswell, NM;99;54;74;41;Sunny and cooler;SE;11;24%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;93;62;92;59;Hazy and hot;N;8;27%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;65;41;59;36;Mostly sunny;NE;7;40%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;93;70;93;60;Low clouds, then sun;N;6;65%;52%;5
San Diego, CA;82;66;92;65;Warm with sunshine;WNW;6;46%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;89;59;90;64;Sunny;N;6;35%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;83;68;82;67;Partly sunny;SSE;6;81%;66%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;46;59;48;Mostly sunny;SE;5;71%;28%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;66;31;55;32;Windy and cooler;W;19;38%;6%;3
Spokane, WA;58;33;57;40;Sunny;S;4;57%;3%;3
Springfield, IL;82;50;59;29;Winds subsiding;NW;19;45%;42%;4
St. Louis, MO;83;56;60;34;Windy;NW;19;48%;59%;4
Tampa, FL;90;70;90;72;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;5;65%;7%;6
Toledo, OH;66;56;57;33;Cooler with a shower;W;15;62%;61%;1
Tucson, AZ;99;65;95;65;Very hot;E;6;17%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;90;62;71;41;Cooler;N;11;44%;12%;4
Vero Beach, FL;88;74;88;74;A t-storm around;ESE;8;70%;64%;5
Washington, DC;74;54;77;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;60%;28%;4
Wichita, KS;87;51;64;39;Cooler with sunshine;NNW;17;40%;1%;4
Wilmington, DE;71;53;75;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;10;64%;21%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather