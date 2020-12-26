US Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;31;20;34;25;Partly sunny;SSE;7;57%;19%;2 Albuquerque, NM;50;27;50;34;Partly sunny;NE;3;38%;0%;3 Anchorage, AK;28;20;29;27;An afternoon flurry;N;4;78%;71%;0 Asheville, NC;35;22;52;30;Sunny and milder;SE;5;49%;11%;3 Atlanta, GA;43;26;55;34;Sunny and milder;S;4;43%;3%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;34;25;43;34;Not as cold;S;7;53%;7%;2 Austin, TX;70;52;75;53;Sunny and warm;N;8;58%;2%;3 Baltimore, MD;34;22;43;33;Not as cold;S;4;56%;9%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;57;37;67;48;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;8;62%;5%;3 Billings, MT;49;29;40;20;Cloudy;ENE;9;59%;13%;1 Birmingham, AL;51;29;57;41;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;46%;1%;3 Bismarck, ND;31;17;21;6;A snow shower;W;12;75%;57%;1 Boise, ID;39;25;38;22;Periods of sun;ESE;5;71%;0%;2 Boston, MA;35;26;39;31;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;44%;7%;2 Bridgeport, CT;33;20;38;29;Not as cold;S;6;50%;9%;2 Buffalo, NY;26;22;36;35;Not as cold;S;9;65%;74%;1 Burlington, VT;32;21;34;29;Rather cloudy;SSE;6;61%;19%;1 Caribou, ME;47;17;25;16;Much colder;S;8;49%;0%;2 Casper, WY;41;24;31;12;A little a.m. snow;SW;11;76%;56%;1 Charleston, SC;46;28;56;37;Plenty of sun;S;4;47%;1%;3 Charleston, WV;33;24;53;41;Partly sunny;S;5;57%;15%;2 Charlotte, NC;41;25;53;32;Sunny and milder;SSW;5;41%;6%;3 Cheyenne, WY;54;28;38;17;Lots of sun, colder;W;13;46%;10%;2 Chicago, IL;34;26;44;29;An afternoon shower;WNW;14;68%;75%;1 Cleveland, OH;28;21;43;38;Not as cold;S;15;62%;59%;1 Columbia, SC;45;25;56;30;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;45%;5%;3 Columbus, OH;28;20;46;34;Milder with clearing;SSW;9;48%;44%;2 Concord, NH;33;21;35;21;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;60%;10%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;49;71;41;Sunny, breezy, mild;N;15;47%;2%;3 Denver, CO;63;36;45;25;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;10;31%;13%;2 Des Moines, IA;37;23;32;16;Mostly cloudy;NNW;12;79%;27%;1 Detroit, MI;29;21;38;34;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;11;77%;67%;1 Dodge City, KS;61;30;52;26;Cooler;NNW;15;48%;5%;3 Duluth, MN;27;15;21;8;Snow;WNW;7;80%;86%;0 El Paso, TX;59;34;65;39;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;30%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;0;-11;8;1;Partly cloudy;ENE;5;75%;14%;0 Fargo, ND;28;13;19;4;Snow;W;12;87%;87%;0 Grand Junction, CO;37;15;38;24;Partly sunny;NNE;4;49%;53%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;30;20;38;31;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;78%;74%;1 Hartford, CT;34;21;38;28;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;5;48%;9%;2 Helena, MT;45;30;38;16;Cloudy;SW;6;58%;0%;1 Honolulu, HI;81;73;83;69;Winds subsiding;E;16;57%;61%;4 Houston, TX;67;53;72;58;Fog, then some sun;S;8;63%;4%;3 Indianapolis, IN;36;26;50;30;Rather cloudy;SW;10;68%;68%;1 Jackson, MS;58;35;65;49;Sunny and pleasant;S;10;50%;1%;3 Jacksonville, FL;50;28;59;41;Plenty of sun;NE;6;55%;1%;3 Juneau, AK;36;27;34;31;Mostly cloudy;E;5;86%;67%;0 Kansas City, MO;59;35;47;22;Cooler;NW;11;55%;5%;2 Knoxville, TN;36;23;50;37;Sunny and milder;SSW;4;59%;56%;3 Las Vegas, NV;60;38;57;37;Mostly cloudy;N;6;33%;10%;1 Lexington, KY;35;28;52;41;Partly sunny;SSW;11;57%;28%;2 Little Rock, AR;61;40;63;39;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;64%;19%;2 Long Beach, CA;68;50;63;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;72%;76%;1 Los Angeles, CA;69;52;62;51;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;74%;79%;1 Louisville, KY;39;31;55;38;Mainly cloudy;SSW;11;54%;58%;2 Madison, WI;29;17;33;20;Afternoon snow;NW;6;70%;86%;1 Memphis, TN;55;39;61;43;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;55%;28%;3 Miami, FL;63;52;72;62;Some sun, a shower;NE;9;63%;78%;3 Milwaukee, WI;29;22;39;25;Rain and snow shower;WNW;10;71%;79%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;22;17;25;11;A little snow;NNW;9;90%;64%;0 Mobile, AL;52;32;61;43;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;55%;6%;3 Montgomery, AL;49;26;56;35;Plenty of sun;S;6;48%;1%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;9;0;13;11;Windy;SSE;38;79%;4%;2 Nashville, TN;50;31;58;44;Partly sunny;SSW;10;48%;30%;3 New Orleans, LA;56;42;65;51;Partly sunny;SSE;8;59%;3%;3 New York, NY;34;26;40;37;Mostly sunny;S;6;41%;7%;2 Newark, NJ;32;21;40;30;Not as cold;S;5;45%;9%;2 Norfolk, VA;37;27;48;36;Sunshine;S;5;46%;3%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;67;40;62;35;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;43%;1%;3 Olympia, WA;49;40;48;28;Showers around;N;4;89%;67%;1 Omaha, NE;40;23;36;15;Breezy;NW;16;74%;4%;1 Orlando, FL;53;38;68;51;Partly sunny;NE;8;57%;7%;4 Philadelphia, PA;33;24;41;33;Not as cold;SSE;5;48%;9%;2 Phoenix, AZ;71;47;73;52;Partly sunny;E;5;32%;1%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;24;19;43;39;Not as cold;S;7;60%;27%;2 Portland, ME;36;22;36;25;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;52%;7%;2 Portland, OR;49;40;47;33;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;80%;12%;1 Providence, RI;34;21;39;28;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;47%;7%;2 Raleigh, NC;41;25;51;31;Sunny;SSW;5;44%;5%;3 Reno, NV;45;22;42;26;Becoming cloudy;ENE;7;65%;70%;2 Richmond, VA;39;24;48;33;Mostly sunny, milder;S;5;47%;5%;2 Roswell, NM;69;30;66;34;Sunny and mild;SE;6;24%;0%;3 Sacramento, CA;59;40;56;41;Cloudy;N;5;72%;75%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;36;28;38;25;Clouds and sun;NE;5;73%;25%;2 San Antonio, TX;67;44;75;53;Sunny and mild;SSE;8;61%;2%;3 San Diego, CA;65;49;63;54;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;6;66%;74%;2 San Francisco, CA;58;46;55;47;Occasional p.m. rain;ENE;7;70%;83%;1 Savannah, GA;47;26;57;35;Plenty of sunshine;N;3;51%;1%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;42;49;34;Periods of sun;NE;6;79%;29%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;35;20;29;7;A morning flurry;NNW;13;86%;42%;1 Spokane, WA;37;32;38;23;Rather cloudy;NE;2;89%;6%;0 Springfield, IL;41;27;50;26;Breezy;WNW;16;70%;45%;1 St. Louis, MO;47;34;57;31;Breezy;WNW;15;57%;30%;1 Tampa, FL;53;33;67;48;Partly sunny;NE;6;56%;1%;4 Toledo, OH;31;17;39;34;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;9;83%;64%;1 Tucson, AZ;71;44;74;53;Partly sunny;SE;5;33%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;72;44;61;31;Mostly sunny, mild;NNW;7;49%;3%;3 Vero Beach, FL;59;43;68;56;Periods of sun;E;7;70%;72%;3 Washington, DC;36;27;44;36;Not as cold;S;5;49%;8%;2 Wichita, KS;61;31;55;27;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;13;56%;4%;2 Wilmington, DE;32;22;40;31;Not as cold;SSE;6;52%;7%;2