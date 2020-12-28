US Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;42;28;31;13;A little a.m. snow;WNW;14;45%;51%;1 Albuquerque, NM;57;35;45;23;Cooler with a shower;N;8;47%;55%;2 Anchorage, AK;35;25;27;24;Cloudy and colder;NNE;10;79%;69%;0 Asheville, NC;50;34;52;33;Partly sunny;SE;6;59%;7%;3 Atlanta, GA;56;37;59;41;Partly sunny;E;5;59%;5%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;52;38;42;29;Winds subsiding;NNW;16;50%;0%;2 Austin, TX;71;60;73;64;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;12;72%;86%;1 Baltimore, MD;52;31;40;24;Breezy and cooler;NW;14;48%;2%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;71;49;70;59;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;9;66%;54%;2 Billings, MT;36;21;39;23;Mostly cloudy;WSW;10;44%;0%;1 Birmingham, AL;57;42;61;49;Mainly cloudy;SE;5;67%;11%;2 Bismarck, ND;24;11;29;13;A little snow;NW;9;80%;88%;0 Boise, ID;35;17;33;17;Mostly sunny;E;6;60%;8%;2 Boston, MA;48;33;35;23;Winds subsiding;W;23;35%;1%;2 Bridgeport, CT;47;30;38;20;Breezy and colder;WNW;17;44%;7%;2 Buffalo, NY;41;24;29;17;A morning flurry;S;9;65%;44%;1 Burlington, VT;41;22;25;16;Colder;WNW;14;45%;0%;1 Caribou, ME;36;26;28;13;Breezy, then colder;WNW;15;55%;8%;1 Casper, WY;23;18;27;9;Cloudy;SSW;10;74%;15%;1 Charleston, SC;66;41;62;44;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;70%;11%;3 Charleston, WV;53;30;39;30;Partly sunny, colder;E;4;63%;5%;2 Charlotte, NC;57;35;56;34;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;57%;2%;3 Cheyenne, WY;26;17;27;8;A few flurries;NNW;16;77%;55%;1 Chicago, IL;34;20;36;33;Turning out cloudy;SSE;9;52%;78%;2 Cleveland, OH;41;28;30;25;A snow shower;SE;10;63%;79%;2 Columbia, SC;61;39;61;37;Partly sunny;ENE;6;63%;4%;3 Columbus, OH;35;15;31;26;Partly sunny;ESE;4;60%;16%;2 Concord, NH;39;27;30;16;Winds subsiding;WNW;16;38%;0%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;50;63;57;Increasingly windy;SSE;20;79%;64%;1 Denver, CO;32;23;37;16;A bit of a.m. snow;SE;9;67%;82%;1 Des Moines, IA;27;18;28;24;Snow, some ice late;SSE;14;81%;92%;0 Detroit, MI;36;22;29;25;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;63%;52%;2 Dodge City, KS;38;28;43;26;Rain and ice;NNW;14;87%;76%;1 Duluth, MN;14;-4;19;16;A thick cloud cover;ESE;6;68%;90%;1 El Paso, TX;70;40;55;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;11;54%;1%;3 Fairbanks, AK;27;-1;9;-1;Mainly clear;NNE;4;83%;16%;0 Fargo, ND;9;2;23;12;Periods of snow;S;13;82%;90%;1 Grand Junction, CO;38;25;33;7;A little a.m. snow;NNW;6;77%;61%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;32;20;32;28;Partly sunny;SSE;5;60%;62%;2 Hartford, CT;49;32;36;18;Breezy and colder;WNW;14;43%;41%;2 Helena, MT;32;16;31;17;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;65%;3%;1 Honolulu, HI;84;71;83;72;A p.m. shower or two;ENE;7;62%;82%;4 Houston, TX;74;59;73;63;Clouds and sun, mild;SE;11;67%;62%;2 Indianapolis, IN;33;20;37;33;Partly sunny;SE;7;61%;28%;2 Jackson, MS;64;49;66;54;Low clouds;SE;8;66%;9%;1 Jacksonville, FL;68;45;65;52;Mostly sunny;NE;9;75%;10%;3 Juneau, AK;38;36;40;36;A bit of snow;E;12;87%;80%;0 Kansas City, MO;39;27;39;32;Ice, then rain;SW;15;79%;94%;1 Knoxville, TN;53;32;48;36;Partly sunny;NE;6;66%;10%;3 Las Vegas, NV;52;35;53;30;Sunny, but cool;NNW;9;36%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;47;23;42;35;Partly sunny;ESE;8;63%;8%;2 Little Rock, AR;54;37;52;50;An afternoon shower;SE;6;75%;77%;1 Long Beach, CA;55;44;64;39;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;5;55%;4%;3 Los Angeles, CA;64;46;61;43;Mostly sunny, cool;N;5;60%;5%;3 Louisville, KY;41;26;43;38;An afternoon shower;ESE;7;52%;55%;2 Madison, WI;27;9;31;26;A bit of p.m. snow;SSE;7;48%;86%;1 Memphis, TN;63;37;54;51;Cloudy;SSE;9;68%;18%;1 Miami, FL;75;65;75;69;Breezy;ENE;15;57%;32%;3 Milwaukee, WI;34;15;32;29;A little p.m. snow;SSE;7;61%;93%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;24;1;21;18;Cloudy, p.m. snow;SE;9;85%;93%;1 Mobile, AL;66;45;66;55;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;71%;10%;3 Montgomery, AL;64;43;64;46;Areas of low clouds;ESE;6;68%;29%;1 Mt. Washington, NH;21;-2;-1;-6;Windy and frigid;WNW;30;76%;0%;2 Nashville, TN;51;29;52;46;Variable clouds;SSE;7;53%;30%;2 New Orleans, LA;71;53;69;60;Partly sunny;ESE;9;70%;15%;3 New York, NY;50;32;37;26;Breezy and colder;NW;24;40%;0%;2 Newark, NJ;48;30;39;22;Breezy and colder;NW;14;42%;1%;2 Norfolk, VA;58;38;45;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;58%;2%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;48;39;57;39;A p.m. t-storm;S;20;82%;85%;1 Olympia, WA;45;29;42;36;Turning cloudy;S;4;83%;84%;1 Omaha, NE;29;20;31;22;An icy mix;WNW;16;82%;91%;0 Orlando, FL;76;55;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;10;63%;6%;4 Philadelphia, PA;50;32;39;24;Windy and colder;NW;19;44%;1%;2 Phoenix, AZ;66;45;58;41;Clouds and sun, cool;NNE;6;60%;25%;2 Pittsburgh, PA;49;24;33;22;Mostly sunny, colder;E;6;66%;17%;2 Portland, ME;43;27;31;10;Breezy and colder;W;15;37%;0%;2 Portland, OR;44;27;41;35;Cloudy;SE;4;78%;71%;1 Providence, RI;49;31;38;17;Breezy and colder;W;15;35%;2%;2 Raleigh, NC;58;36;53;30;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;56%;5%;3 Reno, NV;39;16;44;16;Mostly cloudy, cool;WSW;5;47%;0%;2 Richmond, VA;55;32;44;26;Mostly sunny;NE;7;50%;2%;2 Roswell, NM;57;40;62;32;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;12;49%;6%;3 Sacramento, CA;54;35;57;32;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;63%;3%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;35;21;32;16;Partly sunny;E;5;68%;0%;2 San Antonio, TX;75;60;75;63;An afternoon shower;SE;12;73%;74%;1 San Diego, CA;61;48;62;41;A stray a.m. shower;NNE;7;70%;40%;3 San Francisco, CA;55;42;56;40;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;59%;5%;2 Savannah, GA;67;39;64;47;Partly sunny;NE;7;70%;15%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;34;43;39;Periods of sun;SSE;5;82%;75%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;26;10;25;18;Snow;W;13;84%;96%;0 Spokane, WA;32;23;31;26;Low clouds may break;ESE;1;87%;60%;0 Springfield, IL;30;20;36;33;An afternoon flurry;SSE;13;65%;84%;1 St. Louis, MO;38;25;41;39;Cloudy;SSE;9;56%;74%;1 Tampa, FL;73;51;74;57;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;66%;2%;4 Toledo, OH;37;23;31;26;Partly sunny;SE;2;71%;28%;2 Tucson, AZ;71;45;53;35;Showers around;NNW;7;71%;65%;2 Tulsa, OK;46;38;54;44;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;14;80%;81%;1 Vero Beach, FL;75;60;73;65;Partly sunny;E;12;60%;22%;4 Washington, DC;53;35;43;30;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;44%;2%;2 Wichita, KS;41;32;51;31;Periods of rain;WNW;17;84%;92%;1 Wilmington, DE;49;31;40;25;Windy and cooler;NNW;18;46%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather